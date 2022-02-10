Dan Semenza's New Book 'Destiny: A Love Story' Overthrows Fate in a Gripping Pursuit of a Lost Love

Fulton Books author Dan Semenza, a writer who became a command sergeant major during his thirty-five-year career in the Army Reserve, has completed his most recent book "Destiny: A Love Story": a romantic novel that follows the relationship of Danny and Maddy throughout the years. Separated by distance yet strengthened by love, the two still made their relationship work. All was well until news of Maddy's disappearance shook Danny's world.
Semenza shares, "On March 1, 1964, at the Centerville High School senior prom, two young lovers that had been inseparable for years took a beach blanket to a secluded sandy area of the New Jersey shore. Both agreed they were only 16 and did not have a full understanding of love. They decided to put off their actions for another time and place. They would be going to college 3,000 miles apart and would have very little control of their destiny. They each made a solemn pledge to stay in touch and get together when their futures were secure enough to finish what they started. They had no idea how long it would be before they could finish the pledge, or if it would happen at all. Maddy and Danny made the distant relationship succeed the first five years despite the roadblocks life put in their paths. As things were finally favoring their reunion and Maddy was supposed to start the second year of her fellowship in France, she completely disappeared. The only information available was she had asked for her second-year money back and directions to Reims. Danny Accardo searched for her all through France over the years to find her. Would he ever find his lost love? Is this preordained to be a love story or a tragedy?"
Published by Fulton Books, Dan Semenza's enthralling novel captures the passion of young love and the power of two hearts when their fates continue to keep them apart.
The author brings a great read that tackles different themes while circling around the subject of love and separation.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase "Destiny: A Love Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
