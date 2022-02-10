Lynette Noel Cavalier's New Book 'The Struggle to Fall in Love With Myself' is an Empowering Tell-All of a Woman as She Makes the Right and Wrong Choices in Life

NEW YORK - February 10, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author, Lynette Noel Cavalier, a multi-faceted entrepreneur, poet, writer, and a celebrity pastry chef, has completed her most recent book "The Struggle to Fall in Love with Myself": a heartfelt reveal in the life of one woman. This work tells of her experiences as a testimony for those who seek solace and resolution for their lives. It is a book that will guide those individuals who want to learn, move forward, and grow in light and life.

Cavalier shares, "When a fall from grace, catapults you to your higher inner power, self-love.

A detailed accounting of a black woman's experience growing up in South Central Los Angeles. A memoir depicting a serious emotional and comedic journey which chronicles a life dealing with Christianity, racism, addictions, single parenting, and toxic relationships. Through a multitude of wrong choices, by the grace of God, she learned how to love herself enough to release herself from destructive behavior and finally budded into a perfect rose.

These personal words were written to reveal an honest truth of a life of ups and downs and yet shows the beauty of falling and coming back stronger after every fall—the beauty of finding the moral compass to finally center her world."

Published by Fulton Books, Lynette Noel Cavalier's book holds the most personal and intricate details of her own life. With this, she wishes to empower women of all ages and urge them to embrace their identity and self.

