Author Karen Henderson's new book, 'The Quest' is an adventurous sequel following Tomato Zombie as he tries to fulfill his purpose

Karen Henderson, a children's book author who prides herself on making her stories entertaining and educational, has completed her new book, "The Quest": an exciting sequel to Tomato Zombie's adventure.

Henderson shares, "Since arriving on the island, TZ has battled Shell King and weathered a hurricane, but this has brought him no closer to discovering what the Gates of Wisdom and Freedom meant by sending him here. The island that looked so deserted from the sky is instead filled with many strange beings, and TZ discovered that most are not what they appear to be.

"Can TZ really trust his new friends? Can he help them? How does this figure into his quest? Can TZ remain true and pure of heart? So many questions. Follow along as TZ discovers why he was sent so far from home."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karen Henderson's new book continues the exciting adventures of Tomato Zombie as he seeks to fulfill his purpose.

Readers can purchase "The Quest" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and -operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

