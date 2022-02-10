Author Neal Cooper's new book, 'Holiday at HanserHaus' is an enchanting holiday tale of a special gift that holds an even more incredible secret

Neal Cooper, a first time grandpa serving as a founding pastor at the Storehouse Fellowship Church, has completed his new book, "Holiday at HanserHaus": an enchanting holiday tale.
Setting the scene, Cooper writes, "His eyes followed up the avenue of lighted trees lining the esplanade, and it somehow reminded him of postcard scenes he remembered having seen through the years—of the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris, France, after dark. An occasional park bench was intermingled at measured intervals along the boulevard below the ornamental pedestrian lighting and tucked in neatly aside the trimmed hedge work and decorative floral plantings. His eyes continued to follow the beauty of the scenic moment until they came to rest on his purpose for the evening's crosstown travel. A hotel"
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Neal Cooper's new book is exhilarating and filled with holiday hygge, whisking readers away as he uncovers a gift left behind from holidays past.
Readers can purchase "Holiday at HanserHaus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
