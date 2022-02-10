Susie Wunderli Clark's New Book 'Berni Bobs Her Hair' is a Delightful Tale That Promotes Positivity in Life

BOUNTIFUL, Utah - February 10, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author Susie Wunderli Clark, a born adventurer, has completed her most recent book "Berni Bobs Her Hair": a fun, short read that tells the tale of a young girl who decided to cut her own hair to relieve herself from the scorching summer heat. Witness how her family reacted afterward.

Clark shares, "To find reprieve from the heat of the summer, fabulous Berni goes on vacation with her family and takes matters into her own hands. Berni and her parents teach us that sometimes all we need is a laughing embrace, individuality is paramount, and life should be enjoyed even when the unexpected happens."

Published by Fulton Books, Susie Wunderli Clark's book is an adorable picture book perfect for a family's bonding moment.

The fascinating illustrations that give life to Berni's story are created by the talented Laura Jeanne.

Readers who wish to experience this lovely work can purchase "Berni Bobs Her Hair" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

