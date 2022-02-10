J. M. Maren's New Book 'A World Without Monsters' is a Heartwarming Tale That Focuses on Spreading Kindness and Love to Everyone

Fulton Books author J. M. Maren, a loving mother, wife, and friend, has completed her most recent book "A World Without Monsters": a contemplative picture book that inspires everyone to not let anything taint their light. Everyone has their own light within them and they only become monsters when the only thing they recognize is their shadows.
Maren shares, "'A world without…monsters. Cool…'
"'Wait! Does that mean that our world has'—gulp—'monsters?'"
Published by Fulton Books, J. M. Maren's book is a wonderful short story that reminds everyone to treat each other with kindness and offer them grace.
This educational read is perfect for a child's bedtime story.
Readers who wish to experience this lighthearted work can purchase "A World Without Monsters" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
