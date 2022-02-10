Author Julie K. Wood's new book, 'Pooks and Boots Teach about David and Goliath' is an engaging tale teaching children how to rise to a challenge

MELBOURNE, Fla. - February 10, 2022 - (

)

Julie K. Wood, talented children's author has completed her new book, "Pooks and Boots Teach about David and Goliath": the third book in the Pooks, Boots, and Jesus series.

Wood shares, "Michael just knew he could win the Space Academy Science Competition, but everyone said he was too young. Kristy did not know how she could have a chance playing basketball against the other girls who were so much bigger. Bruno did not know how he could find a forever home for his friends at the animal shelter. Pooks and Boots help them by bringing the story of David and Goliath from the Bible to life. They teach them how to face their challenges with confidence—because with God, nothing is impossible!"

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Julie K. Wood's new book offers a fresh take on the classic story of David and Goliath paired with vibrant illustrations to teach children how to overcome their personal challenges.

Readers can purchase "Pooks and Boots Teach about David and Goliath" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: