Blanca A. Ramirez and Jordan A. Ramirez's New Book 'Run: A Young Girl's Journey' Is an Inspiring Story on the Beauty of Chasing One's Dream

Fulton Books authors Blanca A. Ramirez and Jordan A. Ramirez, world record holders in the running field, have completed their most recent book "Run: A Young Girl's Journey": an admirable tale based on real-life events. It presents a young girl named Blanca and how her dedication towards her dream earned her the world title as the youngest female to run seven marathons.

The Ramirez's share, "This book talks about the beginning of a long and difficult journey for a young girl in pursuit of breaking a world record by becoming the youngest female to run seven marathons on seven continents by the age of twelve.

"It talks about her high and low moments during the Los Angeles Marathon and the wonderful sights she gets to see along the course.

"This is her first of seven marathons."

Published by Fulton Books, Blanca A. Ramirez and Jordan A. Ramirez's book is an enthralling picture book that will surely motivate aspiring marathoners.

It beautifully illustrates the first of her seven marathons. Don't miss the next ones!

