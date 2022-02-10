Blanca A. Ramirez and Jordan A. Ramirez's New Book 'Run: A Young Girl's Journey' Is an Inspiring Story on the Beauty of Chasing One's Dream

Fulton Books authors Blanca A. Ramirez and Jordan A. Ramirez, world record holders in the running field, have completed their most recent book "Run: A Young Girl's Journey": an admirable tale based on real-life events. It presents a young girl named Blanca and how her dedication towards her dream earned her the world title as the youngest female to run seven marathons.
The Ramirez's share, "This book talks about the beginning of a long and difficult journey for a young girl in pursuit of breaking a world record by becoming the youngest female to run seven marathons on seven continents by the age of twelve.
"It talks about her high and low moments during the Los Angeles Marathon and the wonderful sights she gets to see along the course.
"This is her first of seven marathons."
Published by Fulton Books, Blanca A. Ramirez and Jordan A. Ramirez's book is an enthralling picture book that will surely motivate aspiring marathoners.
It beautifully illustrates the first of her seven marathons. Don't miss the next ones!
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase "Run: A Young Girl's Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.