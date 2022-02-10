Author Olga Keber's New Book, 'Pepe's Adventure' is an Incredibly Uplifting Tale of a Boy Who Turns His Grief Into a Journey

Long Pond, pa - February 10, 2022 - (

Olga Keber, a talented children's author, has completed her new book, "Pepe's Adventure": a heartwarming tale for children.

Keber shares, "Pepe is an eight-year-old boy who loves God, family, and nature. Pepe enjoyed hunting and fishing with his G-papa. However, once his G-papa died, Pepe wanted to go out on his own and revisit the beauty that his G-papa instilled in him. Pepe's Mama and Papa were concerned of Pepe's adventure, but Pepe had great faith that God would watch over him. Pepe's parents allowed him to go camping, and his adventure began when he encountered a mysterious stranger, which changed their lives forever. Getting to know Pepe is falling in love with his faith and kindness."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Olga Keber's new book offers a younger perspective on how to handle grief and shows ways to honor and remember a loved one.

Readers can purchase "Pepe's Adventure" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

