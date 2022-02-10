BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Engages Thunder11 as a Public Relations Agency of Record

Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. BHSC ((CNVCF ) (FSE:8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, has engaged the award winning New York City-based communications firm Thunder11 for Public Relations services.

Thunder11, which has specializations in technology, healthcare, and public affairs, will be involved in raising BioHarvest's profile with media relations, partners, and other influential audiences. BioHarvest joins a roster of Thunder11 clients which over the years has included some of the world's leading technology companies and healthcare organizations.

In January 2022, BioHarvest announced its plan to build a production facility in Canada as part of the global expansion of its Cannabis vertical. BioHarvest also recently announced it has also moved its production of full-spectrum Cannabis biomass to industrial scale bioreactors, a critical final step in ensuring adequate production levels for commercialization. This full spectrum, fertiliser free, non-genetically modified biomass is based on the company's proprietary BioFarming technology.

"We are delighted to be working with BioHarvest to tell the world the story of their breathtaking innovations, including the production of Cannabis without growing the plant," said Thunder11 Managing Partner Dan Perry. "Such innovation is not only disruptive in a good way but has tremendous potential for humanity's health and wellness as well as global sustainability."

Thunder11 offers its clients a broad range of capabilities from messaging and brand identity to thought leadership, content creation, crisis and issues management and communications and sales force training. The firm was recognized in 2019 as "Boutique PR Firm of the Year" at the Platinum PR Awards and in 2020 was named to the Agency Elite Top 100 list of leading communications agencies.

Thunder11 is led by Senior Partner Marco Greenberg, a former managing director at Burson-Marsteller and author of the 2020 Wall Street Journal bestseller "Primitive: Tapping the Primal Drive That Powers the World's Most Successful People." Marco's first PR firm worked with Akamai Technologies several years from inception through IPO. He later helped lead communications for Datto through their acquisition by Vista Equity Partners, among many other fortune 500 companies.

Greenberg co-founded Thunder11 in 2007 with Liel Leibovitz, a former NYU communications professor, host of the award-winning podcast "Unorthodox," and an author of several books including "A Broken Hallelujah: Rock and Roll, Redemption, and the Life of Leonard Cohen." Tel Aviv-based Perry was the former top editor of the Associated Press in Europe, Africa and the Middle East and the author of several books on Israel. The firm's leadership includes SVP Client Relations Ryan Birchmeier, who leads the BioHarvest account.

BioHarvest joins the many companies Thunder11 has represented, from small to large cap and Fortune 500 organizations, as well as universities, major regional healthcare systems, tech and biotech startups, venture capital firms and public affairs campaigns. In recent years, several Thunder11 clients have been named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and World Changing Ideas lists and TIME's Best Inventions. Its clients have appeared everywhere from SXSW to CES from Web Summit to Aspen Ideas Festival, and among other prestigious stages around the world.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. BHSC is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

