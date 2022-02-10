Insellerate Receives Growth Investment Led by Argentum



Insellerate, a leading provider of customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation solutions to the mortgage lender and real estate industries, today announced a strategic investment led by Argentum with participation from First Analysis. The new capital will be used to expand product development, sales and marketing, and customer success initiatives and to meet the increasing demand for its Enterprise Customer Experience Platform.

As consumers have shifted online to shop for mortgages, it has become critical for mortgage lenders and servicers to develop a sustained digital engagement strategy for their customers. Insellerate's award-winning platform enables loan officers to engage more effectively, resulting in higher lead conversion rates, lower origination costs, and more closed loans. Insellerate is the first in any industry to deliver a complete CRM, Lead Management, and Engagement platform into a dynamic mobile application. This provides access to critical loan information without having to use a computer or log into a loan origination system (LOS), which radically improves borrower retention and conversion rates.

"This investment will enhance our ability to continue offering industry-leading technology and services that meet the growing needs of our ever-expanding customer base," said Josh Friend, Founder & CEO of Insellerate. "Given Argentum's track record of successfully scaling B2B SaaS companies, fintech experience, and extensive industry network, we could not be more excited to partner with them to pursue the large opportunity ahead of us."

Insellerate has experienced significant growth over the last two years. The number of monthly borrower applications has increased by more than 10x, and the platform is processing more than $5 billion in volume each month. Currently, Insellerate supports over 150 clients and 4,000 loan officers.

"We founded our firm to partner with entrepreneurs like Josh, who has lived his customers' problems and is focused on solving them. The team has proven that they can build impressive technology and innovate quickly to capitalize on new opportunities and demand. We have been tracking the mortgage technology space for years and are thrilled to partner with Insellerate," said Daniel Raynor, Managing Partner at Argentum, who will join Insellerate's Board of Directors in connection with the investment.

Michael Lipin, Vice President at Argentum added, "Insellerate has built a platform that transforms the customer journey from transaction to relationship, generating customers for life and repeat business for its clients. As a rapidly growing provider of mission-critical software that is an essential tool for daily operations, Insellerate represents a perfect fit for Argentum, and we look forward to working with their team in this next phase of growth."

