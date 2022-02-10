MedCann and Microdose Psychedelic Insights Announce Early Bird Tickets Open for Plant Medicine Week

Plant Medicine Week will take place April 5-8th 2022, at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Triq l-Isptar, Il-Belt Valletta VLT 1645, Malta

Valletta, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - Medical Cannabis World Forum and Microdose Psychedelics Insights , today announced early bird ticket sales are open for its 1st annual conference, Plant Medicine Week . Plant Medicine Week is a gathering of the latest perspectives and advances from the medical cannabis and psychedelic medicine industries. A four-day conference bringing together an incredible community of experts for a deep dive into the world of plant medicine.

Register for tickets here: https://microdose.eventscase.com/attendance/event/index/41436/EN?step=ticket_widget

Plant Medicine Week attendees will hear from a wide range of industry-leading practitioners, top policymakers, international regulatory experts and global business leaders in the medical cannabis and psychedelics fields. The multi-faceted event will focus on 6 main pillars: medical, legislation, business, regulatory, education, and research. The full list of speakers will be announced in due course.

Along with Featured Keynotes and Panels – from some of the world’s most renowned thinkers, Plant Medicine Week attendees may join Exhibition and meet some of the world’s most innovative companies in the space, and networking events to exchange ideas with like-minded community members.

Vetted investors, top industry executives, service providers, clinicians will find tremendous value from participating in Plant Medicine Week.

Platinum ticket holders may also benefit from matchmaking opportunities and dedicated meeting managers, as well as a variety of evening networking events.

Those interested in presenting at Plant Medicine Week may complete the application to become a speaker .

Companies interested in sponsoring the event may reach out to Daniela Pauli for more details or book a call . Brands interested in sponsoring CBD village and Medical Cannabis exhibition may reach out to Paul Raggett or book a call .

About Medical Cannabis World Forum

Medical Cannabis World Forum brings together global industry experts and professionals on the island of Malta, focused on Legislation, Business, Regulatory, Education & Research. It is a unique platform which enables Malta to be at the forefront of Europe.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine and personal growth. We work with the industry’s most influential stakeholders, some of the world’s best-known brands and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors and advisors.

