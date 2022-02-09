Starch Polymer Market |Global Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecasts

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:37:52 / Comserve Inc. / -- Starch Polymer Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
The market for starch polymer is expected to register a CAGR of 5% globally during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the packaging industry and the growing demand for bio-degradable polymers are driving the market growth. On the flip side, higher manufacturing costs are hindering the growth of the market.
- The starch polymer market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from the packaging industry.
- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry
- Starch-based polymers are widely used in the packaging industry, owing to its bio-degradable characteristics, and the market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
- Starch is naturally obtained from stable foods, like potatoes, wheat, corn, and rice, consisting of several glucose units linked by glycosidic bonds.
- Starch is mainly used in the manufacturing of biodegradable polymers by combining starch with synthetic polymers. For a polymer to be bio-degradable, the end-product should contain more than 60% of starch. By varying the starch content, the obtained product can either durable or biodegradable.
- Starch blended with polyesters produces starch bioplastics, which have similar properties to that of LDPE (low-density polyethylene). These bio-degradable starch polymers are used for sustainable packaging for medical, cosmetics, food, shopping bags, and electronic goods, as well as in logistics and agriculture, owing to its eco-friendly characteristics.
- The increase in demand for bio-degradable packaging in the packaging industry, owing to stringent environmental regulations, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for starch polymer during the forecast period, as a result of the increase in the demand from the packaging industry in countries, like India and China.
- The starch polymer as an elastomer is widely used in the packaging and textile industries. The growing demand for e-commerce in China is expected to drive the market for starch polymers during the forecast period.
- China's e-commerce market is dominated by Alibaba, whose market share is around 59%. The company's annual revenue in FY 2019 has seen 51% year-on-year growth and the growing e-commerce industry requires packaging solutions, and this is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
- The Indian e-commerce industry is expected to reach USD 120 billion by 2020. The increase in penetration of the internet and the change in government policies allowing 100% foreign direct investments in the e-commerce sector are expected to boost the market
- The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for starch polymer in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The global starch polymer market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include Novamont SpA, Rodenburg Biopolymers, JAPAN CORN STARCH CO. LTD, United Biopolymers SA, and Plantic.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Bio-degradable Polymers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Higher Manufacturing Costs
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Polymer Type
5.1.1 Bio-degradable
5.1.2 Durable
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Packaging
5.2.2 Textile
5.2.3 Agriculture
5.2.4 Medical
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share(%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Balson Industries
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 BIOTEC
6.4.4 Biome Bioplastics
6.4.5 Eco-Products Inc.
6.4.6 JAPAN CORN STARCH CO. LTD
6.4.7 Novamont SpA
6.4.8 Plantic
6.4.9 Rodenburg Biopolymers
6.4.10 United Biopolymers SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Use of Bio-Degradable Polymers to Deliver Drugs in the Healthcare Sector
7.2 Other Opportunities
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
