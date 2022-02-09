Silicon Carbide Fiber Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share and Demand Forecast

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:38:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- Silicon Carbide Fiber Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for silicon carbide fiber is expected to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market are rapidly increasing demand from the aerospace industry and growing demand from the energy and power sector. On the flip side, the high cost of silicon carbide fibers is hindering the growth of the market.



- The aerospace and defense segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing applications of silicon carbide fibers in the manufacturing of advanced aircraft and defense mechanisms.

- North America is currently estimated to own the largest share of the market studied on account of the humungous aerospace business in the region.

Key Market Trends



Broad Demand from the Aerospace Industry



- Silicon carbide fibers are mainly used in the aerospace industry, which can be attributed to the advanced properties possessed by it when compared to traditional materials, including increased strength and heat and corrosion resistance.

- It also brings economic and environmental benefits to airline customers by significantly reducing weight, increasing durability, and improving fuel efficiency of engines.

- It is currently estimated that the aircraft business around the world is anticipated to create a consolidated income of around USD 872 billion in 2020.

- In 2019, Airbus became the world's largest revenue-generating company in the aerospace industry with USD 78.71 billion edging out rival Boeing, the world's second-largest company that generated revenue of USD 76.6 billion in 2019.

- All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the silicon carbide fiber market during the estimated timeframe.



The North America Region to Dominate the Market



- North America holds a prominent share in the silicon carbide fiber market globally, as a result of the presence of main aircraft manufacturing nations, like the United States and Canada.

- Revenue amassed by the United States alone in 2019 from the manufacturing of aerospace products and parts was about USD 251.24 billion, and it is determined to reach USD 262.42 billion by 2024.

- Moreover, in the aviation segment, the United States and Canada are the significant income-generating nations from the North America region, computing a total of USD 432.4 billion among them, which is roughly 60% of the global aviation industry revenue.

- Thus, the rising interest from various enterprises is predicted to drive the market studied in the region during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The silicon carbide fiber market is partially concentrated. Some of the players in the market include UBE INDUSTRIES LTD, NGS Advanced Fibers Co. Ltd, Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd, Matech, and Haydale Graphene Industries PLC.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapidly Increasing Demand from the Aerospace Industry

4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Energy and Power Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Silicon Carbide Fibers

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Fiber Type

5.1.1 Continuous Fibers

5.1.2 Short Fibers

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.2 Energy and Power

5.2.3 Industrial

5.2.4 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BJS Ceramics GmbH

6.4.2 COI Ceramics Inc

6.4.3 GE Aviation

6.4.4 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC

6.4.5 Matech

6.4.6 NGS Advanced Fibers Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd

6.4.8 SPECIALTY MATERIALS INC.

6.4.9 Suzhou Saifei Group Ltd

6.4.10 UBE INDUSTRIES LTD



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

