Paper Pigment Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand

The market for paper pigment is expected to register a CAGR of about 5% globally during the forecast period. Growing demand for paper from the packaging industry is driving the market. On the flip side, growing digitalization in emerging economies coupled with environmental concerns due to lack of proper recycling chain is hindering the market growth.
- The uncoated paper segment is expected to account for the largest share of the paper pigment market over the forecast period.
- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand for Uncoated Paper
- Paper pigments are widely used in papermaking, and they are expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.
- In papermaking, pigments are fine inorganic particles added to paper as filler, to impart color and as a coating to paper. Pigments, such as clay (kaolin and Talc), titanium dioxide, and calcium carbonate, are widely used in the presence of binders, which helps in adhering of pigment particles to paper fabrics.
- Pigment particles should have low solubility in water, less particle size, a high degree of whiteness, light fastness, and be inert to other chemicals used in paper manufacturing.
- Uncoated paper is less smooth than coated paper and absorbs more ink. The uncoated paper provides higher contrast and provides a more refined look. It is used in printing business cards, envelopes, brochures, invitations, and paper used for writing and printing.
- The growing demand for uncoated paper from various sectors, such as educational institution, businesses, and newsprint, is expected to drive the market for the paper pigments during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for paper pigments during the forecast period, due to an increase in the demand from countries, like China and India.
- Paper pigments are also used in the manufacturing of coated paper, to improve the paper's qualities, such as matte or gloss. They provide a smooth finish, decrease ink absorbency, and increase the durability of the paper.
- Coated paper is widely used in the packaging industry. The increasing demand from the e-commerce and food delivery sectors is expected to drive the market. China's e-commerce market is dominated by Alibaba whose market share is around 59%. The company's annual revenue in FY 2019 has seen 51% year-on-year growth, and the growing e-commerce industry requires paper packaging is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
- Furthermore, in India, the revenue from e-commerce reached about USD 32.5 billion in 2019, and it is expected to grow, owing to penetration of internet during the forecast period.
- The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for paper pigment market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The global paper pigment market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include Ashapura Group, Solenis, BASF SE, LANXESS, and Heubach GmbH.
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
The post Paper Pigment Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand appeared first on Comserveonline.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.