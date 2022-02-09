Xylitol Building Block Market Insights By Growth, Research Methodology, Emerging Trends and Forecast

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:38:05 / Comserve Inc. / -- Xylitol Building Block Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
The market for xylitol building blocks is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% globally during the forecast period. Increasing demand for bio-degradable elastomers along with growing demand from chemical manufacturing industries are driving the market growth. On the flip side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.
- The xylitol building block market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the chemical manufacturing industry.
- Asia-Pacific region dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Increasing demand from the Chemical Manufacturing Industry
- Xylitol as a building block or platform chemical is widely used in the manufacturing of various chemicals and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
- Biodegradable elastomers are produced through polycondensation reactions of xylitol with sebacic acid and citric acid are PXS (poly xylitol sebacate) elastomers (water-insoluble) and PXC (poly xylitol citrate) elastomers (water-soluble) respectively. PXS elastomers displayed a high level of structural integrity and form stability during degradation. The half-life ranges from approximately 3 to 52 weeks. The increasing demand for bio-degradable elastomers is expected to fuel the market for xylitol as building block.
- Xylitol through hydrogenolysis produces glycols, lactic acid, and glycerol. Glycols (ethylene glycol and propylene glycol) are used in the manufacture of polyester resins and are also extensively used in antifreeze and de-icing formulations. Whereas, glycerol is widely used as preservative and sweetener in food industry and as a moisturizer in cosmetics industry.
- Xylitol through oxidation produces xylaric acid and xylonic acid, which are used as a replacement for gluconic acid in food industry.
- Xylitol as building block through direct polymerization produces polyesters and nylons which are used in textile industry. Increase in demand for synthetic fibers such as nylons is expected to drive the market for xylitol. Alongside, the increase in demand for elastomers is expected to drive the xylitol building block during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for xylitol building block during the forecast period as a result of the increase in demand for elastomers from packaging, transportation and construction industries in countries like India and China. The use of xylitol in the manufacturing of an elastomer is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
- China's e-commerce market is dominated by Alibaba whose market share is around 59%. The company's annual revenue in FY 2019 has seen 51% year-on-year growth and the growing e-commerce industry requires packaging which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
- Ethylene glycol produced from xylitol building block is used in the manufacturing of polyethylene terephthalate. China is the leading manufacturer of PET in the world, is expected to drive the xylitol market during the forecast period. China accounts for about 17% of PET total production.
- Moreover, Xylitol building block are used in the manufacture of polyesters and nylons which are widely used in textile industry as synthetic fibers. As per the Ministry of Textiles annual report 2018-19, India's textile industry contributes to 7% of industry output in value terms, 2% of India's GDP and 15% of the country's export earnings.
- Moreover, the National Development and Reform Commission of China, announced that domestic sales of apparel and knitwear in the country stood at around USD 172.4 billion for the first 11 months of 2019, which increased by 3 percent year-on-year.
- The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for xylitol building block in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The global xylitol building block market is fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include Foodchem International Corporation, Herboveda, Mitsubishi, Zytex Biotech Private Limited and Cargill, Incorporated.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-Degradable Elastomers
4.1.2 Growing Demand From the Chemical Manufacturing Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Glycols
5.1.2 Glycerol
5.1.3 Elastomers
5.1.4 Hydroxyl Furan
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share(%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Avanscure Lifesciences Private Limited
6.4.2 Cargill, Incorporated.
6.4.3 elite-indus.com
6.4.4 Foodchem International Corporation
6.4.5 HEFEI REACHEVER IMPORT AND EXPORT LIMITED COMPANY
6.4.6 Herboveda
6.4.7 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Limited
6.4.8 PANCHAMRUT CHEMICALS
6.4.9 Qingdao Sinsur Chemical Co.,Ltd
6.4.10 Zytex Biotech Private Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
