Fluorosurfactant Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast

The fluorosurfactant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% globally during the forecast period. Growing demand from the paints & coatings industry and effectiveness of fluorosurfactant compared to hydrocarbon & silicone-based surfactants are driving the market. On the flip side, higher price when compared to its alternatives and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the market growth.
- The fluorosurfactant market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the paints & coatings industry.
- Asia-Pacific region to dominate the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand from the Paints & Coatings Industry
- Fluorosurfactants are widely used in paint & coatings and is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.
- Fluorosurfactants are amphiphilic molecules that have hydrophobic and hydrophilic parts. The hydrophobic tail is a fluorocarbon and the hydrophilic part is characterized based on charge.
- Surfactants often called as surface-active agents lower the surface tension between a liquid and a gas, or between a liquid and a solid or between two immiscible phases. The lower the surface tension of a coating, the smoother and excellent the finish.
- Fluorosurfactant improves pigment and substrate wetting and leveling characteristics and provide high open time. Because of the high electronegativity of fluorine and highly stable bond between fluorine and carbon atoms, fluorosurfactants are more stable, suitable for various conditions and are more favored than other surfactants.
- Paints and coatings have a variety of applications as coatings for wood, floor, automobiles, plastics, marine, industrial and other materials. The increasing demand from paints and coatings industry is expected to drive the market for the fluorosurfactant during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for fluorosurfactant during the forecast period due to an increase in demand from countries like China, India, and Japan.
- Fluorosurfactants are widely used in the paints and coatings industry. The increase in demand for paints and coatings in the building and construction in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the market.
- According to the National Development and Reform Commission, the Chinese government approved 26 infrastructure projects at an estimated investment of about USD 142 billion in 2019.
- Moreover, the Indian government has allocated USD 63 billion for the infrastructure sector in 2019-20 and is planning to spend about USD 1.4 trillion over the next five years. The development of smart cities and other schemes like "housing for all" are expected to increase the demand for paints and coatings, adhesives, and flame retardants.
- Apart from paints and coatings, fluorosurfactants are widely used in detergents and cleaning agents. The growing commercial and residential complexes along with growing health consciousness is expected to drive the demand for detergents and cleaning agents.
- The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for fluorosurfactant market in the Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The global fluorosurfactant market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include 3M, Innovative Chemical Technologies, Merck KGaA, OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Alfa Chemicals.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand From the Paints & Coatings Industry
4.1.2 Effectiveness of Fluorosurfactant Compared to Hydrocarbon & Silicone Based Surfactants
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Higher Price When Compared to its Alternatives
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Anionic
5.1.2 Cationic
5.1.3 Non-ionic
5.1.4 Amphoteric
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Paints & Coatings
5.2.2 Detergents and Cleaning Agents
5.2.3 Oil & Gas
5.2.4 Flame Retardants
5.2.5 Adhesives
5.2.6 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Alfa Chemicals
6.4.3 Chemguard
6.4.4 CYTONIX
6.4.5 DIC CORPORATION
6.4.6 Geocon Products
6.4.7 Innovative Chemical Technologies
6.4.8 MAFLONS.P.A
6.4.9 Merck KGaA
6.4.10 OMNOVA Solutions Inc.
6.4.11 TCI EUROPE N.V.
6.4.12 The Chemours Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
