Bleaching Clays Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast

The Bleaching Clays Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



The market was negatively affected due to COVID-19 in 2020. Owing to the pandemic scenario, several countries went into lockdown. This affected demand for bleaching clays from various industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, and others due to supply chain disruptions, work stoppages, and labour shortages. Loss of investment plans and termination of planned projects might be experienced in the market after the lockdown and normalization of business operations, further affecting the cosmetic and personal care industry across the world. For instance, globally, the beauty industry, including colon cosmetics, fragrances, skincare, haircare, and personal care, has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The first-quarter sales were really weak, and there have been widespread store closures. By the end of 2020, revenue generated by the cosmetic and personal care industry is anticipated to decline by 20%-30%, which has further affected the demand for bleaching clays. However, the condition is expected to recover in 2021, thereby restoring the growth trajectory of market over the forecast period.

- Over the short term, major factors driving the market studied are growing demand for refined vegetable oil and increasing demand from cosmetics and personal care market. Continuous growth in online beauty spending, expanding use of social networks, increasing interest of consumer interest in new and premium products, accelerating urbanization, and the growth of the upper middle-class population are the major factor driving the cosmetics and skincare market worldwide, thereby enhancing the demand for bleaching clays.

- On the flip side, stringent safety legislation is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

- Increasing demand for biodiesel is expected to offer various opportunities to the market studied.

- The food and beverage industry is expected to account for the major share of the bleaching clays market.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global bleaching clays market and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, and India.



Key Market Trends



Increasing demand from the Food and Beverage Industry



- Bleaching clays are used in the refining of vegetable oils, hydrogenated vanaspati ghee oils, and margarine among others. They are also used during refining of fats like tallow oil, fish oil, lard oil.

- Vegetable oils hold a major share in the food industry. The growing preferences for vegan diet among people also boosting the demand for vegetable oils in recent times. In addition, various oils are used as food supplements for their nutrient content or purported medicinal effect. Therefore, the growing demand for vegetable oils from food and beverage is expected to boost the demand for bleaching clays in the coming years.

- A prominent factor increasing the use of vegetable oils is the growing consumption of processed food. With the growing popularity of vegetable oils, various manufacturers are investing in innovation of advanced vegetable oils.

- In Asia-Pacific, China holds the largest share of vegetable oil consumption, as well as production. Though the production volume is high, consumption exceeds production, resulting in higher import volumes when compared to exports.

- In United States, there are more than 36,000 food and beverage processing establishments (plants), with California, New York and Texas leading the number of plants in the country.

- According to fooddrinkeurope.eu, food and drink is the largest manufacturing sector with a turnover of more than EUR 1.2 billion at present in Europe with around 294,000 companies operating in the market.

- The food and beverage industry is the largest manufacturing sector in the United Kingdom. By the end of the forecast period, the retail sales in the United Kingdom packaged food market is projected to be about USD 100 billion with a CAGR of more than 10%. Hence, the demand for bleaching clays in food and beverage sector is expected to remain stable.

- Therefore, the growing demand for vegetable oils is expected to boost the demand for bleaching clays from food & beverage industry during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest market for bleaching clays market and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

- The region registered the highest demand for vegetable oils, across the world, due to huge demand from the food and other industrial sectors, attributed by the increasing number of health-conscious consumers, rising population, and changing living standards, coupled with the presence of major producing nations in the region.

- In China, the revenue from the food and beverage industry was estimated at USD 152,445 million in 2020. The revenue is projected to reach USD 176,857 in 2021. The revnue is estimated to show an annual growth rate of over 8% over the forecast period and reach USD 244,055 million in 2025. This is expected to increase he demand of bleaching clays in the food and beverages industry.

- Additionally, personal care is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the region. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, etc. continue to grow in population, which is fueling the demand for personal care products in these countries, which, in turn, is augmenting the market studied.

- China is the world second largest cosmetics market and emerging as the largest market in terms of cosmetics and skin care products, globally. The Chinese cosmetics and skin care market, which includes a wide variety of industries, such as makeup, skin care, hair care, personal hygiene, experienced growth in 2019-2020. Furthermore, the continuous growth in population is another factor fueling the demand for cosmetics products in the country. This, in turn, is augmenting the growth of the market studied.

- Japan possess one of the world's third largest cosmetics markets. Although Japanese cosmetics market saw a downtime in recent past. However, an upturn in consumer confidence and demand from incoming tourists is expected to boost the growth of the cosmetics market.

- Japan has more than 2,500 cosmetics manufacturers, of which, Shiseido and Kao rank 7th and 9th, respectively, among the global cosmetics companies. Furthermore, the major players such as Shiseido company, Mandom Corporation, Loreal, Procter and Gamble, Unilever and others are actively driving the market in the nation with their constant efforts in providing consumers with their innovative products.

- Therefore, growing demand for vegetable oils along with the growing personal care sector is expected to boost the demand for bleaching clays in Asia-Pacific region, during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global bleaching clays market is partially fragmented in nature. The major companies are Clariant, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Ashapura Group, Taiko Clay Marketing Sdn Bhd, and Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd. among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Refined Vegetable Oil

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Cosmetics and Personal Care Market

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Safety Legislations

4.2.2 Negative Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Activated Bauxite

5.1.2 Activated Clays

5.1.3 Fuller's Earth

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Industrial Oil

5.2.2 Mineral Oil and Waxes

5.2.3 Vegetable Oil and Animal Fats

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Food and Beverage

5.3.2 Cosmetics and Personal Care

5.3.3 Chemicals

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share(%)**/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ashapura Group

6.4.2 Clariant

6.4.3 EP Minerals

6.4.4 HRP Industries

6.4.5 Mineral Technologies Inc.

6.4.6 Musim Mas

6.4.7 Oil-Dri Corporation of America

6.4.8 Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.9 Taiko Clay Marketing Sdn Bhd

6.4.10 The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

