Hong Kong Data Center Market - Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts

The Hong Kong Data Center Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. Hong Kong has advanced to become a local hub for large companies across a range of businesses. Most large global providers are concentrating on Hong Kong to build a geo-redundant hyper multi-cloud architecture. Improved smart city initiatives, an improvement in cloud-based services, procurement of renewable energy resources, and growth of digital transformation and expansion of colocation and hyperscale Datacenter facilities are anticipated to drive the data center investment in Hong Kong.



- Nearly all the major cloud and hosting providers globally have established a presence in Hong Kong. According to Datacenters.com, there are presently 22 providers and 43 data centers in Hong Kong. This comprises 42 colocation facilities, 29 cloud nodes, 13 Internet exchanges (IX), and 10 disaster recovery and business continuity (DRBC) sites.

- In particular, hyper-scale and international digital media content providers and public cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Facebook, Google, and Alibaba Cloud have been fundamental in pushing demand for data center services, significantly enhancing their uptake of data center capacity in Asia and particularly in Hong Kong over the past few years, by building massive-scale platforms.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing is Boosting the Data Center Market Growth



- The deployment of data centers in Hong Kong is likely to exceed supply due to the growing demand for cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT. Also, Cloud operators have overtaken financial service clients to be the most significant occupiers of data centers. In turn, multimedia content providers and cloud businesses drive strong demand for data center storage and networking in Hong Kong.

- According to a report by Nutanix Inc. 2020, while public cloud investment will remain relatively flat over the coming year, planned investment in the private cloud is predicted to nearly double, while traditional datacentres look set to plummet 37.5% over the same period. Over the next few years, Hong Kong respondents are planning to triple their hybrid cloud investment, from 13% to 38%, while almost 70% of those surveyed locally agree or fully agree that hybrid cloud is the perfect cloud model for their IT environment.

- Hyperscale cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba Cloud, and Tencent Cloud feed the growth in Hong Kong. But the most prominent investors in the Hong Kong colocation market today are network and IT service providers. According to Census and Statistics Department Hong Kong, in 2018, the BRI for computer and IT services in Hong Kong had amounted to 100.8 index points.



Telecom and IT Sector Holds a Major Share of the Market



- IT service providers such as Fujitsu and IBM are frequently renting wholesale data center space from specialist data center providers as they strengthen their data center footsteps into a smaller number of newer, larger, and more effective data centers. Rather than paying for expensive refurbishments, they are closing down smaller, less efficient non-strategic data centers and improving their services. Local Hong Kong telecom firms are also fortifying their data center footprint. For instance, according to Hutchison Telecommunications forecast, there would be around 3.32 million HT mobile subscribers by 2020.

- With Long Term Evolution (LTE) accelerated expansion and a slowdown in 2G and 3G services, the Hong Kong telecom market is growing fast. For instance, according to GSMA, in 2019, around 74% of all mobile internet connections in Hong Kong used 4G technology. However, encompassing mobile connectivity, cloud services, IoT, and smartphones has become essential for telecom businesses. Operators across the value chain are forced to adjust to these emerging market changes to maintain revenue and profit.

- With the adoption of artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data analytics, the need for high-performance computing infrastructure grows. The requirement for supercomputers is also increasing with the increase in investment towards cryptocurrency mining. Furthermore, the growing development of Hong Kong facilities and the implementation of a high-speed 5G network in 2020 will encourage the data center network market.



Competitive Landscape



The Hong Kong data center market is moderately competitive with the major players adopting strategies like product and service innovation and mergers and acquisitions. The market consists of several major players. Some of the major players in the market are China Mobile Limited, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Colt's Manufacturing Company, LLC, Digital Realty Trust, Inc., among others. The growing adoption of IT infrastructure is a principal driver in the data center market in Hong Kong, with high adoption of servers, storage, and networking infrastructure.

