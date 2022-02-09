United States Managed Service Market | Strategic Assessment By Top Players, Current Trends, Segmentation, and Analysis

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:23:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- United States Managed Service Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The United States Managed Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The US managed service market is growing due to the changing landscape of IT infrastructure, especially in small and medium enterprises (SMEs), who are continually focusing on outsourcing cybersecurity solutions. It is estimated that successful deployment of managed services will help in reducing IT cost by 25%-45%, and it will increase operational efficiency by 45%-65%. ​



- For instance, Kpaul Properties LLC, one of the emerging manufacturers and distributors of IT supplies in the United States, onboarded FUJITSU to replace physical servers with a virtualized environment. This has reduced the company's cost by 15% and delivered 95% uptime. ​

- The country is also suffering from ransomware attacks, where lately, 20 Texas towns faced cybersecurity incidents. To address these gaps in cyber defenses, Atos was selected by the Virginia Information Technology Agency to introduce advanced prescriptive cybersecurity services for the agency.​

Key Market Trends



Managed Network Segment is Expected to Grow Significantly



- Managed Network Services (MNS) are a class of Managed Service that facilitates businesses to outsource the management of their customer premise equipment (CPE), and networks, such as switches, routers, access points, firewalls, and more. Also, in the North American region, the US dominates the regional 5G market owing to a high rate of investment for 5G deployment., regarding investment, adoption, and applications. ​The end-user industry in the country accounts for the significant portion of the global consumption of 5G technology. This is expected to enable MSPs to improve network design, optimization, and management and play a significant part in rolling out 5G services especially for tier 2 and tier 3 carriers.

- In most cases, Managed Service Providers (MSP) promote multi-vendor environments giving customers the flexibility to choose their favored vendors for network devices. ​MSP's proactively monitor the security, health, and performance of the network infrastructure, while implementing incident management and problem resolution and thereby helping to evade network downtime. Some MSP's even incorporate options such as quality assurance reviews, hardware support, and reporting, or an online portal where customers can announce issues or request changes to their service.​

- The increasing number of cyberattacks are on a rise and therefore the demand for network security service has also grown. For instance, the total number of cybersecurity incidents reported by federal agencies in the United States has drastically increased from 5,503 in 2006, to 35,277 in 2017. In 2018, the United States business sector recorded the highest number of data breaches ever.​



BFSI to Witness Significant Growth



- For banks and financial institutions, data centers have become the most critical part of their IT infrastructure and need efficient management and monitoring. Managed services for banks include monitoring, administration, and management of various servers, storage, backup, databases, and network devices. Furthermore, they also offer a multi-level security framework for their data centers to ensure the uptime of this critical infrastructure.

- Banks have been forging partnerships with companies, to incorporate trends, like IoT, into the banking structure and keep pace with continuously evolving technology and consumer expectations, comply with regulatory requirements and industry standards and deliver the reliability, security, speed, and efficiency that accountholders demand.

- For instance, In November 2019, Bank of America and IBM, along with IBM's regulatory compliance arm Promontory Financial Group, have partnered to build a cloud for banks that has security, privacy, and bank-specific regulatory compliance built-in.

- A wave of data privacy regulations in North America seems likely after the California Consumer Privacy Act. Meeting the demands of regulatory compliance is linked closely with extra efforts in terms of time, workforce, and cost to banking and financial firms. According to Citigroup, the cost is USD 270 billion annually, 10% of the operating cost across the banking industry. For this, banks need to integrate business processes with advanced analytical capabilities, driving continuous improvements to processes, services, and products in real-time.



Competitive Landscape



The United States managed services market is consolidated, and it is dominated by major players. Some of the major players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc.​, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, and Wipro Ltd, among others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

