North America Gaming Market According to latest research on focusing on Leading Manufacturers

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:23:39 / Comserve Inc. / -- North America Gaming Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The North America gaming market is expected to reach a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The rise in the people of the region's affordability and the strong economic backbone coupled with the latest technologies drive the growth of the market. Moreover, free to play and mobile games are boosting the market growth in the region.



- The gaming industry in the region is continuously evolving in line with the latest technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, to capture the attention and imagination of gamers across the globe. AR can free gamers from 'their world' and usher them into the real world to play. For instance, major gaming console manufacturers like Nintendo and Microsoft have realized the AR's potentiality and are leading the charge.

- Moreover, with the advent of cloud gaming and rising internet penetration in the region, which is 94.6% as of May 2020, according to the International Telecommunication Union, which further increases the average time spent across digital media by an adult. These factors are driving the digital gaming market in the region.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90488



Key Market Trends



Mobile Gaming to Drive the Market Growth



- Mobile Games are leading the market share in the region as there were more than 200 million mobile game players last year in the United States alone. The continuous augmentation in the number of mobile gamers has also created a positive impact on the demand for AR games, VR games, and cloud gaming. This trend continues during the forecast period aiding the market to grow exponentially. Moreover, instant popularity for games such as Pokemon Go, which was downloaded over 1 billion times, is also supporting the market.

- According to GSMA, the number of smartphone subscribers in North America is expected to reach 328 million by 2025. Moreover, by 2025, the region may witness an increase in the penetration rates of mobile subscribers (86%) and the internet (80%), the second-highest in the world. The region has the highest adoption rate of smart devices. As smart devices, especially smartphones, play a major role in the development of the market, the region offers a huge opportunity for the growth of the market studied, over the forecast period.

- Furthermore, the telecom companies in the region are aggressively making efforts to attract customers for using their 5G network. Hence, these regional vendors invest and innovate the software and platform to develop gaming applications by leveraging the upcoming 5G technology.



United States to Hold Highest Market Share



- The United States is a robust market with preferences for all gaming platforms- PC, mobile, and console and has major companies like Take-Two Interactive, Activision Blizzard, etc. According to Hollywood Reporter, The U.S. saw a 45% growth in video game usage, and the spending of video games reached USD 1.6 billion across hardware, software, and accessories amid the coronavirus pandemic as of March 2020.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90488



- According to a new Consumer Technology Association report, the U.S. consumer tech industry to a record USD 422 billion in retail revenues in 2020, nearly 4% growth over last year. Moreover, growing in-game spending and subscribers will push the video game software and services category to USD 38.3 billion in revenue this year, nearly up 5% as compared to last year.

- Furthermore, smartphones are projected to reach 166 million units with a 2% increase and earn USD 79 billion in revenue in 2020 in the U.S. Also, 5G smartphones are expected to witness high growth, with 20.3 million units sold and generate USD 15.3 billion in revenue with the build-out of U.S. 5G capabilities. These are likely to propel the market growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The North America gaming market is highly fragmented due to intense rivalry in the market due to the increasing demand for online games and the increasing penetration of mobile applications. Players in the market are innovating and releasing next-generation gaming solutions to capture high market share. Some of the key developments are:​

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables​

1.2 Study Assumptions​

1.3 Scope of the Study​



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY​



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY​



4 MARKET INSIGHTS​

4.1 Market Overview​

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis​

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers​

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers​

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants​

4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry​

4.2.5 Threat of Substitutes​



5 MARKET DYNAMICS​

Request For Full Report >> North America Gaming Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post North America Gaming Market According to latest research on focusing on Leading Manufacturers appeared first on Comserveonline.