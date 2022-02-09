Building Insulation Materials Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:24:06 / Comserve Inc. / -- Building Insulation Materials Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global building insulation materials market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is estimated to be USD 27,843.45 million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.35% during the period of 20211-2026. The factors driving the growth of the market studied are the growing demand for energy efficiency, rising infrastructure, and industrialization in Asia-Pacific. On the flip side, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction industry can act as a barrier to the growth of the market studied. Many insulating material manufacturing companies and raw material manufacturers extended the closure of all their operations at their manufacturing locations till receipt of further directions from the government authorities. Production at some of the manufacturing companies' plants resumed, which is an encouraging sign.



The non-residential industry is expected to dominate the building insulation materials market over the forecast period.



Europe dominated the building insulation materials market and Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption for countries such as China and India.

Key Market Trends



Residential Sector to Dominate the Market



Insulation of residential buildings is gaining popularity due to its architectural and energy efficiency benefits. Promoting energy efficiency (EE) requirements for new residential buildings has been proven an effective mandatory policy instrument to slow down the increase of energy consumption in the residential building sector. Residential construction across the globe has been witnessing significant growth over the past few years owing to factors like population growth, migration from rural areas to service sector clusters, and the growing trend of nuclear families. Besides, decreasing land-to-population ratio and the growing trend of constructing high-rise residential buildings and townships have been driving the application of building insulation materials in the residential construction segment across the globe.



In the recent past, the highest growth rate regarding residential construction was expected to be registered in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to the expanding housing construction markets in China and India. Asia-Pacific has the largest low-cost housing construction segment, led by China, India, and various Southeast Asian countries. However, with most of the Asia-Pacific countries being severely affected by COVID-19, the growth is expected to notably slower down in the short run. Globally, there has been a significant undersupply to meet the demand for housing. This presented a major opportunity for the investors and developers to embrace alternative methods of construction and new partnerships, in order to bring forward development. For instance, China, residential investment grew by about 13.9% during the first eleven months of 2019, reaching CNY 9,707.1 billion. The area under residential construction during the period was recorded to have reached 6,276.73 million square meters, indicating a 10.1% growth.



In the EU-27 countries, the investment in residential construction in 2019 was around 21.6% of the total investments in the construction industry and was around 2.7% greater than the investment for residential construction in 2018. Germany, France, and Spain were the major residential construction markets. However, most of the countries witnessed smaller growth rates for residential construction investment during 2018-19 in comparison to 2017-18, except few countries like Austria and Italy.



While residential construction growth was prominent through 2019 in regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to severely hit residential construction growth at least over the next two years. As COVID-19 has been severely increasing fatality rate across the globe, housing and new residential construction are likely to be moderate during the foreseeable future



United States to Dominate the Global Demand



The United States is the largest economy in the world. However, the economic growth of the country has been slowed in the recent past with the GDP growth rate dropping from 2.9% in 2018 to 2.3% in 2019. Additionally, the GDP of the country contracted by 4.8% in the first quarter of 2020, severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The drastic outbreak of COVID-19 in the country has led to a downfall in economic growth, owing to a fall in consumer spending and business shutdowns. With the coronavirus disease advancing all across the United States, various industries, and nearly all aspects of the supply chain have been impacted, including the construction industry. Construction work has been halted in Boston, in the state of Pennsylvania, and various other cities and states which is expected to affect the industry at least in the short turn.



United States holds the world's largest construction industry, which recorded an annual expenditure of over USD 1,306 million in 2019 (a decline of 0.1%, when compared to 2018). The residential construction sector of the country has witnessed a small setback in recent times owing to decreasing consumer demand. According to the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis, the annual value of construction in the residential sector has decreased from USD 5,63,877 million in 2018 to USD 5,50,942 million in 2019.



According to the survey ‘Non-residential building spending to grow through 2020' by the American Institute of Architects, the overall non-residential sector is expected to increase by 0.9% in 2020 and 1.5% in 2021. However, the construction of hotels is expected to dip by 1% in 2020 and 0.7% in 2021. On an optimistic note, construction of office spaces is however expected to increase by 0.5% in 2020 and further by 3% in 2021.



However, at present various cities and states across United States such as Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, and Pennsylvania amongst others has shut down construction work owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is expected to hamper the market at present; however, is expected to recover through the years to come.

Competitive Landscape



The global building insulation materials market is fragmented in nature, with no player occupying a significant position in the market. Still, the top four-five players in the market enjoy a considerable share in the global market. The major companies of the market studied include BASF SE, Saint-Gobain, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Knauf Insulation, and Owens Corning, among others.

