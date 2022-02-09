Ireland Data Center Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:23:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- Ireland Data Center Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Ireland Data Center Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. With the boosted ODM server revenue in the market, owing to increasing hyperscale investments, the hyperscale services have been dominating in Ireland; thus, colocation has started gaining traction in the last few years. Moreover, the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which implements the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), has driven data traffic in Ireland, fueling the market growth. The increasing demand for hyperscale facilities is encouraging investments in submarine cable deployment projects in Ireland.



- The adoption of cloud computing services in Ireland has experienced considerable growth in data volumes. According to the Directorate-General of the European Commission, in 2018, 89% of Irish households had internet access, with 80% of individuals in Ireland accessed the internet daily or more frequently. Irish businesses are expected to witness a surge of over 70% in data consumption in the next 3-4 years.

Key Market Trends



SME Adoption of Cloud Computing to Boost Market Growth



- Cloud computing adoption by SMEs has experienced considerable growth in Ireland with an increase in data volumes. The increased demand from healthcare, logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing sectors has attracted several Small and Medium-sized cloud and colocation service providers to expand their presence in the country.

- The majority of Irish small & Medium-sized firms expect to move more towards the cloud as data volumes surge - but they still trail behind their European counterparts. According to a recent survey from data center firm Equinix, 64% of the Irish respondents believe moving their company's business functions to the cloud is foreseeable.

- According to a survey by Equinix, Irish SME businesses expect their data volumes to surge by 72%, according to the study of more than 1,200 IT leaders across EMEA. Proximity to cloud service providers (CSPs) is a crucial factor for IT professionals in choosing a data center in their local market.

- According to the European Commission, micro-sized enterprises that employ up to nine people make up the majority of SMEs in Ireland, with approximately 242 thousand of them in 2018. The growth in data has resulted in average spending of USD 1.5 million by Irish enterprise on data storage and processing.

- Dublin has emerged as a cloud computing hub with big cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, and IBM. Connectivity to cloud service providers is a significant factor when selecting a colocation provider in Ireland.



Increased Cloud Adoption Boost the Market Growth



- The Irish government's focus on adopting a comprehensive strategic approach to developing the cloud sector in recognition of Ireland's potential to become a world leader in Cloud Computing has attracted world leaders, such as EMC, Citrix, and Dropbox.

- The Irish Centre for Cloud Computing and Commerce (IC4) is building a globally recognized industry-led center of excellence for innovation and applied research. Cloud R&D centers have also been developed by US technology companies, including Dell, HP, IBM, and EMC.

- Cloud deployment type of managed services in the country is anticipated to hold a meaningful share in the market, owing to the added benefits, such as cost-saving, scalability, accessibility, and centralized service. According to Cisco, by 2023, Western Europe is expected to hold 20% of the global public cloud service market share.

- Dublin boasts one of the densest clusters of data centers in Europe. The area enclosing Ireland's capital town already has as many as 30 large-scale data center operations, including global operations run by Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Proximity to cloud service providers (CSPs) for Ireland is a more critical factor than the EMEA average, as it is a crucial factor for IT professionals across the region in choosing a data center in their local market.



Competitive Landscape



The Ireland Data Center Market depicts a moderately competitive stage, owing to the presence of many players in the market. Some of the predominant players of the market are Atos SE, Broadcom Corporation, Designer Group, John Sisk & Son Ltd, and Cummins Inc. among others. Due to strong competition, several market players are adopting several strategies to stay forward of the competition. Partnerships, Mergers and acquisitions, and developments, are some of the strategies which the top players are following to boost their market penetration and increase their positions in the market.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

