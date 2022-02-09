North America Containerized Data Center Market In-depth Study on Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:23:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- North America Containerized Data Center Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The North America containerized data center market is expected to register a CAGR of 25.49% over the forecast period (2020-2025). With the growing adoption of the cloud and increasing data generation, the demand for containerized data centers in the region has spiked drastically over the past few years. These data centers are fabricated in a manufacturing facility and shipped to the end user in the container. Most of the components in this type of data center are preinstalled, and offer limited flexibility, in terms of replacement and upgrading components.



- The growth of mobile broadband, an increase in big data analytics, and cloud computing are driving the demand for new data center infrastructure. The United States, with a considerable number of data centers in 2019 and many enterprises switching from hardware to software-based services, is estimated to be an addressable market for data center installations. According to the cloud scene, there are 2,570 data centers in the United States and 2,252 service providers in the country, with 60 network fabrics in 2020.

Key Market Trends



Government Sector Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- The government agencies are also broadly adopting containerized data centers to bolster security. The sensitive data, such as employees' social security numbers, addresses of service members, and citizens information are stored in modular data centers that are operated by AI systems for an additional layer of protection.

- Government initiatives and digitalization of public accessibility platforms are the greatest sources of demand for containerized data centers across the world. This is increasing the demand for modular data centers.

- Moreover, the US government has started Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) to deliver better services to the public while increasing return-on-investment to taxpayers by consolidating many data centers in the country. The consolidation process includes the process for building hyperscale data centers and to shut-off the underperforming ones. Till date the government has closed over 3,215 data centers in the country.​

- In 2019, the US Army Contracting Command is reported to be looking into the requirements for building a Network Operations Center in Iraq. The Army Contracting Command expects to include two modular data centers, in order to make communications systems to meet the Iraq MOD missions and operations. Although the vendor has not been finalized yet, the US army expects the modular data center to operate in harsh environments and round the clock.

- Considering the Canadian environment, the Government of Canada (GC) by its "cloud-first" strategy, outlined that the cloud services are identified and evaluated as the principal delivery option when initiating information technology (IT) investments, initiatives, strategies, and projects.



United States Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- According to a report by CBRE, the total capacity of the US primary data center markets grew by 200 megawatts (MW) or 8% in H1 2019. The country is expanding its capacity by more than 411 MW, which is currently under construction. The primary US wholesale data center market recorded a combined 171 MW of net absorption in H1 2019, which was more than 56% of the 2018 full-year record.

- Also, according to Telecom Advisory Services, in 2019, the United States generated 41.52 million exabytes per month of internet traffic. According to Cisco, the cloud traffic in North America was expected to be 4,860 exabytes per year in 2019. Currently, about 10% of enterprise-generated data is created and processed outside a traditional centralized data center or cloud.

- Furthermore, in October 2019, the United States Army has planned to invest USD 1 billion in cloud and data modernization over the next five years. It wants to deploy two modular data centers in Iraq with Schneider Electric's prefabricated modular data center range called a Smart Shelter Container. It will be responsible for voice, video, data, and infrastructure systems within the Ministry of Defense- Iraq areas of responsibility.​

- Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of modular data center providers, which adds to its growth. Some of them include IBM Corporation, HPE, Vertiv Co., Cisco Systems, and Dell EMC, among others.



Competitive Landscape



The major players include - IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, among others. These players are increasingly undertaking mergers and acquisitions and product launches to develop and introduce new technologies and products to the market. As a result of this, market concentration will be medium.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

