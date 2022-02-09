5G Devices Market Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:23:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- 5G Devices Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The 5G devices market is expected to grow at 17.4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025. 5G technology will offer ultra-high speeds, and enable numerous new applications with the help of IoT. The growing adoption of connectivity, digital applications, and wearable technology is expected to drive growth for players in the 5G devices market. Moreover, upgradation of existing supporting infrastructure, including modems, towers, and other supporting infrastructure, will present significant opportunities for new players. The 5G devices market's growth is expected to drive significant opportunities as the adoption of 5G technology has received positive signals around the world.



- The majority of the carriers had expected to roll out 5G in the latter half of 2019, and most of the deployment is scheduled to take place in urban areas. Currently, there are around 2.1 billion VoLTE subscriptions, according to the Ericsson Mobility report in November 2019. By 2025, these subscriptions are expected to reach 6.4 billion, accounting for over 85% of combined LTE and 5G subscriptions. These havoc 5G rollout plans have driven the growth of 5G devices in recent years.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90493



Key Market Trends



Smartphone Segment is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period



- Smartphone manufacturers are focusing on the development of their baseband to diversify their 5G portfolio. For example, Huawei and Samsung have been developing their baseband for their own devices to reduce their dependence on other chip manufacturers and increase their differentiation capabilities through integration between software and hardware. In November 2019, Vivo had announced that its x30 smartphone would be powered by Samsung's 5G chipset Exynos 980.

- In 2019, the shipment of 5G smartphones had achieved a considerable height. Samsung has announced that in 2019 it shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G phones globally, giving customers the ability to experience next-generation speed and performance. As of now, Samsung accounted for more than 40% of the global 5G smartphone market and led the industry in offering customers five Galaxy 5G devices globally, including the Galaxy Note10 5G, S10 5G, Note10+ 5G, as well as the recently released Galaxy Fold 5G and Galaxy A90 5G.

- As a result of the trade tensions between the US and China, Huawei's products were banned in the United States. This trade war will directly affect its United States market and considerably disrupts the ambition to become the leading 5G smartphone brand globally. A direct consequence is an inability for Huawei to use Google's Android technology and associated services in the coming years. This has caused the new Mate 30 Pro, announced in September 2019, to come without Google's service, and the same is now happening with the more recently announced P40 pro, as these two devices will be powered by the Kirin 990 5G SoC.



North America Geographic Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period



- The major driver for the North America geographic segment's growth is the significant presence of technology providers. These players focus on entering into partnerships, merger-acquisitions, and innovative solutions offerings to stay in the regional and globally competitive landscape.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90493



- The United States is one of the significant innovators and investors in the 5G market, owing to a significant investment for 5G deployment. The end-user industry in the United States accounts for a considerable portion of the global consumption of 5G technology. In this region, the US dominates the regional 5G market, regarding investment, adoption, and applications.

- Telecom operators in the country, such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, have made billion-dollar deals with 5G device vendors, such as Ericsson, Samsung, Nokia, Huawei, and ZTE, to build up their 5G network infrastructure in the US.

- According to the Ericsson's Mobility Report 2019, in North America, the average smartphone data traffic is expected to increase from 8.5 GB per user a month in 2019 to 45 GB a month in 2025. Additionally, 5G subscriptions in the region are predicted to account for 55% of mobile subscriptions by the end of 2024. This will create a need for infrastructure development and upgradation.



Competitive Landscape



The 5G devices market is moderately competitive and consists of a significant number of global and regional players. These players account for a considerable share in the market and focus on expanding their customer base. These vendors focus on the research and development investment in introducing new solutions, strategic partnerships, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to earn a competitive edge over the forecast period.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 5G Timeline Overview

4.3 Current Adoption Cycle - Forerunners, Adopters & Laggards

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Sustained Increase in Number of Devices & Endpoints Worldwide

4.5.2 Technological Innovations at a Component & Device Level to Aid Adoption

4.5.3 Key Benefits Offered by 5G Over Its Predecessors

4.6 Market Challenges

4.6.1 Standardization Delays

4.6.2 Design & Operational Challenges

4.7 Market Opportunities

4.7.1 Anticipated Rise in Demand from Industrial Sector

4.7.2 Ongoing Efforts Towards Introduction of 5G in Emerging Countries

4.8 5G and Beyond - The Path Ahead

4.9 Impact of COVID-19 on the 5G Landscape

4.10 Key Industry Regulations & Policies



5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

For more information about this report visit: 5G Devices Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post 5G Devices Market Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis appeared first on Comserveonline.