Infrared Thermometer Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Research Methodology, Forecast

The Infrared Thermometer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The capacity of these thermometers to take the non-contact measurement of objects is one of the critical determinants that encourage the demand for infrared thermometers worldwide. Besides, the simple handling and smooth operation of infrared thermometers have increased their popularity worldwide.



- In recent years, accelerated growth in the global food industry and the regular use of infrared thermometers in the food industry are among factors that are significantly boosting the infrared thermometer market. Infrared thermometers are also used to detect insulation heat loss, breakdown, and duct leakage of air conditioning systems.

- IR technologies are being incorporated into the healthcare provider's existing infrastructure to enhance access control and identification.​ Infrared (IR) thermometers enable accurate non-contact temperature measurement in medical applications.

Key Market Trends



Healthcare Industry to Dominate the Market



- Infrared-sensors are used in medicine to detect the temperature of the skin. The temperature distribution over the human skin surface gives insight into many physiological problems concerned with thermoregulation and metabolism.

- One of the current cutting-edge uses of IR sensor technology is the identification of blood vessels in laparoscopic surgery. Medical infrared thermography (MIT) is used for analyzing physiological functions related to skin temperature. Technological advances have made MIT a reliable medical measurement tool.

- According to WHO, accurate patient identification is one of the nine priorities to improve patient safety. IR thermometers are being incorporated into the healthcare provider's existing infrastructure to enhance access control and identification.​

- Infrared (IR) thermometers enable accurate non-contact temperature measurement in medical applications. The most common uses for this type of temperature sensor measure ear temperature, forehead temperature, or skin temperature.​

- Thermopiles are designed to measure temperature from a distance by detecting an object's infrared (IR) energy. ATC Semitec offers a wide range of thermal components ideal for sensing temperature – whether non-contact, surface, or intravenously.​

- Moreover, Semitec's JT ultra-thin thermistor is increasingly being used within medical devices, due to its speedy response times and flexible film technology. Products such as minimally-invasive glucose monitors and other wearable applications benefit from the JT's neat, flexible format.​



North America Holds Major Share of the Market



- North America holds a prominent share of the global market. The US plays a crucial role in increasing the demand from the region compared to Canada. Over the forecast period, the country is expected to dominate the global market, owing to its developed infrastructure that can house advanced solutions across various sectors.​

- Several key players in the market, such as Excelitas Technologies, Texas Instruments, Honeywell International, Fluke Corporation, and FLIR Systems, have their presence in this region, which further augment the market growth in the area.​ Increasing expenditure on the food and electronics industries in countries like Canada and the US boosts the demand for infrared thermometers.

- Smartphones that constitute a significant part of consumer electronics utilize IR sensors (also called proximity sensors according to the user) to detect the distance of an object. The United States is one of the world's largest smartphone markets, with one of the highest smartphone penetration rates worldwide. According to Consumer Technology Association, the value of smartphone sales in the country has increased to USD 77.5 billion in 2019 from USD 33.7 billion in 2012.​



Competitive Landscape



The Infrared Thermometer Market is moderately competitive. Some of the prominent manufacturers of infrared thermometers are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Omega Engineering Inc., PCE Deutschland GmbH, HORIBA, Ltd., Weiss Instruments LLC, Mediaid, Inc., Fluke Corporation, and Optris GmbH. Principal manufacturers are focusing more on providing advanced infrared thermometers globally. Companies are continuously working on decreasing the prices of these thermometers. Primary manufacturers are trying to offer affordable infrared thermometers across the globe.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview​

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Need for Robust Temperature Measuring Devices in Critical Industries

4.2.2 Building Automation in the Industrial Sector

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Diverse Emissivity of the Object or Surface

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry



