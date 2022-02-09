GCC Data Center Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:06:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- GCC Data Center Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The GCC Data Center Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. Etisalat, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Khazna, Khazna, Gulf Data Hub, and Datamount are notable investors. Managed services continue to govern the GCC data center services market, where colocation has gained improved traction in the last few years. Hyperscale data center providers add to market growth through cloud investments in GCC countries that include Oracle, AWS, IBM, and Microsoft.



- Stringent data protection laws are likely to drive the market in the region. Saudi Arabia revised its cloud computing regulatory framework in 2019. There is an increasing contribution from the expanded deployment in AI, IoT, and machine learning workloads. For instance, according to Bahrain FinTech Bay, the contribution of AI stood at approximately 8.2% of its GDP.

- Major oil companies in GCC are searching means to include smart technology in their oilfields. They implement big data and analytics technologies, control systems, and sensors,. According to ArabNet, the GCC region represented about 45% of the total number of digital investment deals made in the MENA region in 2018. About 635 total investments were made in the GCC region in 2018.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90507



Key Market Trends



IT & Telecom to Hold a Dominant Position in GCC Data Center Market



- The IT and telecom sector is a significant market for Data Center in the GCC countries, due to the high rate of various technological adoptions, increased frequency of confirmation of the BYOD policy (to make business operations much more comfortable and controllable), and increased need for high-end security due to the rapidly increasing data among the organizations. Datacenter services have become a popular demand for operators to address a complex and competitive environment in the Council.

- In 2019, the Blockchain and IoT technologies created new opportunities for Data Center providers in the GCC countries. These services providers are increasingly acquiring essential skillsets for innovative technologies like AR, VR, and AI. Besides, an increasing number of organizations in the United Arab Emirates are seeking out specialized IT service providers to manage their IT infrastructure, thus stressing the market growth.

- The telecom industry has observed a massive increase during the past few years. According to the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (UAE), in December 2019, the total number of fixed-line subscriptions has reached 2.3 million in the United Arab Emirates, and in January 2019, the number of mobile subscriptions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amounted to 217.9 subscriptions per hundred inhabitants. The total number of active mobile subscriptions in the UAE reached around 18.37 million subscriptions.

- The growth of managed services in the region have also encouraged the growth of data center services. For instance, ASPGulf is one of the oldest local managed service providers in the United Arab Emirates. It provides security services, hosting, and cloud services to the organizations, thus, providing substantial cost-saving on infrastructure cost and IT skills. Due to its long-term partnership with Microsoft, it has become a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and supports organizations using MS cloud services, such as office 365 and Azure.



Growing Demand for Cloud Computing Provides a Boost to the Market



- The past 12 months have seen accelerated growth of cloud computing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as suppliers rush to set their footprints. Oracle and Microsoft launched datacentres in the country in 2019, adding to existent UAE centers offered by SAP and Alibaba Cloud. Amazon Web Services (AWS) also revealed its first Middle Eastern datacentre in nearby Bahrain in July 2019.

- SAP is the modern front-runner in the Middle East race with three centers in the region in Riyadh, Dubai, and Dammam, while Oracle opened its primary datacentre in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi in February to give cloud storage to customers across the region. In a show of earnest intent, Oracle is set to open two more datacentres in the United Arab Emirates and two in Saudi Arabia within 2020.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90507



- Meanwhile, Microsoft brought online its first datacentre regions in the Middle East in June 2019, opening one in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Comparatively, a smaller firm, Alibaba Cloud, cloud computing division of the Chinese eCommerce giant, opened its first regional datacentre in Dubai in 2016.

- Upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai will give companies opportunities to experiment with cloud projects. The event, which will run on SAP to optimize processes and costs, is anticipated to deliver personalized experiences for 25 million visitors and 192 participating countries.



Competitive Landscape



The GCC Data Center Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of these players currently dominate the market. Many firms of the market are constructing facilities that would support their businesses for a long time and are also creating a scope for future restoration. The market is reliant on the mechanical and electrical infrastructure approved by data center operators for the construction of new facilities and the repair of subsisting ones.

1 INTRODUCTION​

1.1 Study Assumptions​ and Market Definition​

1.2 Scope of the Study​



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY​



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY​



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview​

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Cloud Computing

4.2.2 Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Facilities

4.3 Market Challenges

4.3.1 Datacenter Security Challenges

4.3.2 Increase in Power Outages and Consumption by Facilities

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis​

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

For more information about this report visit: GCC Data Center Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post GCC Data Center Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report appeared first on Comserveonline.