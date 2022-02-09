Indonesia Data Center Market Is Estimated To Expand At a Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Years

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:06:33 / Comserve Inc. / -- Indonesia Data Center Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Indonesia Data Center Market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. Indonesia ranks lower in the competitive index as compared to other Southeast Asian countries. However, the potential commercial upside for data center players is significant. Indonesia is witnessing a growing digital economy, coupled with the rapid growth of startup companies and the ever-growing population, leading to an increase in hyperscale data centers.



- The latest research from Google and Temasek in their report economy SEA 2019 stated that the growth of the digital economy in Indonesia is expected to reach 133 million USD in the year 2025.

- According to content management service HootSuite and social media marketing agency We Are Social in the report "Digital 2020", Internet users in Indonesia have reached 175,4 million, with penetration at 64%. This means as much as 64% of the total Indonesian population of 272,1 million, is connected to the Internet. This number has since increased from the year 2019, which was 17%, or approximately 25 million people.

Key Market Trends



A Surge in Mobile Data and Internet Users, to Boost the Market Growth



- The increasing number of internet and social media users are expected to influence the Indonesia data center market. According to StatCounter, Indonesia booked the fastest growth of the global top-ten smartphone markets in the third quarter of 2019, with shipments up 29% year-on-year. Moreover, according to We Are Social, as of October 2019, around 99% of the population in Indonesia watch videos online. In addition, about 79% of the respondents watch Vlogs too.

- According to Hootsuite, one in three global internet users now use voice interfaces on their mobile phones each month, but these figures are even higher in Asia with 48% of Indonesian internet users say they used a voice interface on their phone in the past month. With a penetration rate of over 88%, Hootsuite indicated that YouTube was the most used social network in Indonesia.

- Indonesia's current e-commerce market is like China's online marketplace beginnings, with a large pool of entrepreneurial sellers providing goods purchased mainly based on social media recommendations. Moreover, the country is Asia's foremost mobile-first nation, with one of the highest mobile-Facebook usage rates. This is also one of the major driving factors for the growth of data centers.

- The government is continuing to improve internet network across the country. This is evident by the completion of the Palapa Ring, which is an ambitious initiative to install a high-speed system with 12,000 kilometers of fiber cable, to serve as the national backbone and overcome the challenges of Indonesia's dispersed geographical layout.



Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing Fuel the Market



- The deployment of data centers in Indonesia is likely to exceed supply due to the growing demand for cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT. Also, Cloud operators have overtaken financial service clients to be the most significant occupiers of data centers. In turn, multimedia content providers and cloud businesses drive strong demand for data center storage and networking in Indonesia.

- Google Cloud announced the opening of its new Jakarta region in June 2020, bringing services closer to its Indonesian and Southeast Asian consumers. The newly launched cloud platform marks the first Google region in Indonesia and the ninth in the Asia Pacific. It offers cloud computing services, data analytics, machine learning, and security and management tools for businesses.

- According to a 2019 study by Google Cloud, businesses that adopt public cloud services could add around USD 36 billion to Indonesia's GDP between 2019 and 2023. They could also generate around 350,000 jobs across several industries. Also, Google Cloud Indonesia plans to roll out 150,000 training labs in Indonesia in 2020 to enable cloud computing training and certification for Indonesians.

- Indonesia is currently home to two data centers from Alibaba Cloud and Google. Meanwhile, Amazon's cloud subsidiary Amazon Web Services revealed that it would build a data center in 2022.



Competitive Landscape



The Indonesia Data Center Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. To sustain the market and retain their clients, companies are employing powerful competitive strategies; thus, intensifying competitive rivalry in the market. Some of the recent developments in the market are:

