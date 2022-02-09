GCC Facility Management Market Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:06:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- GCC Facility Management Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The GCC Facility Management Market region is expected to reach a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period (2020-2025) owing to the developments in countries, such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The boom in construction activities, led by the government, and the rising emphasis on green building practices are increasing the demand for facilities management in Qatar. In addition to the transport projects, the government aims at the rapid expansion of tourism, education, and real estate, in order to maintain its competencies under the Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030). Furthermore, as the deadline for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing, the region is witnessing a rise in the construction activities and upgrading its infrastructure. ​



- According to the country's Ministry of Finance, QAR 33.0 billion has been allocated for infrastructure projects, which is approximately 16.0% of the total expenditure planned in 2019. The infrastructure sector, with this budget allocation, covers the road, water, electricity, and sewerage networks, along with other public facilities.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90497



Key Market Trends



Outsourced services to Witness Significant Growth



- As facility management accounts for 30% of a company's expenses, outsourcing this to a third-party certified vendor is a way to optimize the costs by end-users. Use cases that suggest an optimized 20-30% costs on FM, due to outsourcing, generating a positive impact on the company's income between 6% and 9%, have been evident in the region. ​

- Moreover, the influx of technology has been evident in the global FM scenario, where the emphasis on building automation (monitoring equipment and surroundings to plan scheduled maintenance, etc.) is increasing. In Qatar, vendors, such as Sodexo, are equipped to help a business reduce its energy costs by six-figure amounts (in some instances), thereby enabling the end-users to contribute to the reduction of carbon emission. ​

- Additionally, Qatar Green Building Council was launched aiming to increase awareness and knowledge of green building practices in Qatar. Owing to this, several IT companies and corporate offices of manufacturing companies in the region have invested in sustainable development which has driven the facility management solution demand in the country.​

- From a vendor perspective, Qatar's FM landscape is more concentrated with vendors offering single or bundled services compared to those offering integrated services. As high concentration levels are indicative of highly competitive forces, the integrated service space is expected to provide scope for new entrants or those looking to expand their service offerings.



Qatar is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- Qatar is among the leading FM markets in the GCC region, according to IWFM. Strong infrastructural development and the focus on "green building" have been driving the market for FM services in the region. The market in Qatar can be categorized as a "high customer awareness" market, considering the changing lifestyles and the increasing demand for outsourced FM services. ​Qatar is reported to be one of the regions with the highest construction spending worldwide, keeping the industry in steady growth year-over-year. The construction sector in the region, in the last two years, has maintained its growth trajectory with continued infrastructural spending.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90497



- The process of sustainable business practices, as promoted by QGBC, aims at "enhancing the capacity of organizations to become more sustainable, while simultaneously strategically improving their ability to achieve their main objectives by optimizing environmental, financial and social factors". ​

- The USD 5.5 billion Msheireb Downtown Doha project is a venture by Msheireb Properties, a subsidiary of the Qatar Foundation, as part of a wider mission, the National Vision 2030 plan. The project aims to reduce energy consumption and the nation's carbon footprint, among other goals. Therefore, these green initiatives provide scope for FM services, especially outsources, as the organization can entirely concentrate on its business operations by handing over the building maintenance to third-party vendors. ​



Competitive Landscape



The GCC facility management market is fragmented due to the presence of regional as well as international players. These major players have adopted various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Emergence of Qatar as one of the key investment destinations in the GCC

4.2.2 Growing emphasis on the outsourcing of non-core operations

4.2.3 Increase in market concentration due to the entry of global firms with diversified service portfolios

4.3 Market Challenges

4.3.1 Growing dependence on existing clients

4.3.2 Growing presence of global firms collaborating with regional entities pose a challenge for local firms

4.3.3 Stringent local labour laws

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Base Indicator Analysis

4.5.1 Construction Activities in Qatar

4.5.2 Expansion of Key international FM services

4.5.3 Major contracts awarded in key cities

4.6 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on Facility Management Industry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

For more information about this report visit: GCC Facility Management Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post GCC Facility Management Market Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period appeared first on Comserveonline.