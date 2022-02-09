United States Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:06:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- United States Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The United States Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period between 2020 - 2025. The United States is the largest contributor to breach activity with 2,330 breaches reported, with the United Kingdom positioned 2nd, far behind with reported 184 breach reports. The number of breaches: 2,330, in the United States, led to total exposed records of 2,317,065. This led to personal information being compromised. With such a cyberattack, the adoption of hardware OTP token is highly required in the country.



- Increasing investments from the Banking and Finance Industry drives the market. As of 2018, at least 28 financial services companies out of all companies present in Fortune's Global 500 listing have decided to locate their office headquarters in the United States to take advantage of its creative, competitive, and comprehensive financial services sector. Further, with increasing expansion, the increasing cyberattack is highly expected.

Key Market Trends



Healthcare​ to Witness Significant Growth



- Healthcare has been positively impacted with the digitization and has evolved over the past two decades to help itself become a digitized sector. Healthcare records have been stored digitally and contain private data. Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting medical institutions to gain personal data of the victim. The personal data is then often used for socially engineering their attacks, which are more likely to trick the victim when compared to traditional cyber attacks. In fact, as of 2018, 75% of the total data breaches recorded in the United States were reported in business and medical sectors.

- Typically, health providers use login passwords or passphrases to gain access to public or private networks, internet portals, computers, medical devices, apps, and other access points. The weakened healthcare authentication measures is one of the biggest causes of data breaches in recent years.

- Recently in October 2019, the three healthcare providers operated by DCH Health Systems in the country were attacked by a ransomware strain known as Ryuk. All these healthcare centers have implemented emergency procedures to ensure the safety of their patients, and the company is working on the attack diagnosis. Such cyber-attacks are expected to increase in the country across the domains, which may fuel the demand for hardware OTP token authentication in the market.



Enterprise Security Holds a Significant Market Share



- According to the White House Council of Economic Advisers, the US economy loses approximately USD 57 billion to USD 109 billion per year to harmful cyber activity. ​Only 26% of companies use multi-factor authentication in the US.

- The number of attacks has grown exponentially, and a majority of enterprises in the country lack the resources to scale their security initiatives to provide adequate DDoS protection. The threat of DDoS is also driven by access to easy-to-use tools and by a broader criminal understanding of its profit potential through extortion. These attacks that directly target individuals and business systems could potentially lead to substantial financial losses.

- According to Akamai Technologies​, in the United States, from November 2017 to April 2018, the highest percent of DDoS attack traffic was 30% comparing with other countries.

- Further, SSH (Secure Shell) provides a range of advanced security features, but it is still vulnerable to brute force attacks trying large numbers of passphrases until they get to hit upon the right one. One way for countering is passwordless login using cryptographic keys, but these are normally stored on a local drive or in the cloud, which makes them vulnerable to misuse and creates some management overhead.



Competitive Landscape



The United States hardware OTP token authentication market is consolidated and consists of a few significant players in terms of significant share. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, focus on expanding their customer base across the end-use. Key players are Entrust Datacard Corporation​, Thales Group (Gemalto NV)​, etc. Recent developments in the market are -

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition​

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Regional Market Lifecycle Analysis (United States vs Rest of the World)

4.4 Customer Analysis on Hardware OTP vs Software OTP vs USB Tokens

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

