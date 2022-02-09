Latin America Data Center Construction Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:06:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- Latin America Data Center Construction Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Latin America Data Center Construction Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of advanced technologies such as software-defined data centers, the internet of things (IoT), and disaster recovery fed the demand for the construction of data centers in Latin America.



- The adoption of cloud-based and managed services, colocation, and cloud connectivity services is supposed to be a significant driver for Latin America data center market growth. According to Oracle Corporation, in 2019, approx 80% of all businesses (and mission-critical) workloads will move to the cloud, as the specific number of files stored in the cloud has grown in an accelerated state, the percentage of records that include sensitive data has also increased, now standing at 21% with an increment of 17% over the past two years.

Key Market Trends



IT and Telecommunications Segment to Hold a Significant Share of the Market



- The region is undergoing some massive investment from IT & Telecom providers. For instance, Digital Colony Management has announced the establishment of Scala Data Centres, a hyperscale data center platform headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Scala is Digital Colony Management, LLC's second investment in Brazil and fourth in Latin America, after acquiring Highline do Brasil in 2019, Andean Telecom Partners in 2017 and Mexico Towers Partners in 2013 through its subsidiary Digital Bridge.

- The massive adoption of cloud computing, IoT services, and big data, along with the growth in social networking and the need for online video services, has aided telecommunication service providers in the region to establish their internet backbone. In 2019, Google docked its private submarine cable, Curie, in Valparaiso, Chile. The cable is directly joined to the Equinix LA4 data center in Los Angeles, California. About 10 submarine cable projects anticipated to be operational by 2021, will yield high data center investments year-over-year.

- The data centers in Latin America are being designed to withstand high rack density. The increasing utilization of IT infrastructure has increased the rack power density to an average of 4–6 kW among data centers in Latin America. The growing need for solutions such as high-performance computing (HPC) and virtualization will continue to grow the rack power density between 8-10 kW during the forecast period, consequently driving the data center construction market in Latin America.

- Owing to mergers and acquisitions, the increase in the market share of IT & Telecom companies are also rising sharply in Latin America. For instance, in 2019, Digital Colony acquired Brazilian telecoms infrastructure solutions provider Highline from Pátria Investments. In April 2020, it also funded Vantage Data Centers' acquisition of Next Generation Data, and in March, it closed its USD 8.2 billion acquisition of Zayo.



Growing Demand for Cloud, Colocation, & Managed Service Providers



- The growing demand for the cloud and data traffic flowing from and within the data centers are anticipated to reinforce the Latin America Data Center Construction Market growth over the forecast period. According to ITware Latam, in Latin America between 2016 and 2021, the hybrid cloud market was expected to grow by 32% annually, while the public cloud sector would grow at an average rate of 27% per year. Intricately, Inc. says that, as of July 2018, Brazil counted a total of 3,645 companies spending over 20,000 dollars per month on public cloud infrastructure services.

- Google Cloud plans to triple its workforce to support cloud computing services in Latin America by the end of 2020. Customer consumption in Brazil alone increased more than 300% last year, and fewer than 20% of Brazilian firms are presently using cloud computing services operationally.

- InvestChile, a government agency that promotes foreign direct investment in Chile, has valued the total market for cloud-based services in Latin America at USD 3.5-5.5 billion. As of September 2019, there were at least 15 data centers under construction in Chile. Also, in October 2019, China's Huawei opened its first Chilean data center.



Competitive Landscape



The Latin America Data Center Construction Market is fragmented, and the competitive rivalry is high. The key players in this market are AECOM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Corgan Inc., DPR Construction, Holder Construction Company, and Dell Technologies Inc., among others. Sustainable competing advantage can be accomplished through innovation in this market, owing to the increasing need for differentiated products for multiple applications. Through research & development, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, they have been able to gain a stronger hold in the market. These players are continually expanding their presence in the market by offering the most advanced technologies, thereby boosting their revenues in the market.

1 INTRODUCTION​

1.1 Study Assumptions​ and Market Definition​



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY​



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY​



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview​

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growth in Network Connectivity and Increased Adoption of Digital Transformation Related Technologies in the Region

4.2.2 Favorabletax Incentive Structure Introduced by Local Governments has Led to the Higher Participation from International Players

4.2.3 Ongoing Consolidation Efforts by Major Data Center Construction Companies to Aid their Expansion Activities

4.2.4 Growing Awareness on Modular Deployments and Increasing Rack Density

4.3 MarketChallenges (Cost andinfrastructuralconcerns

4.3.1 Cost and Infrastructural Concerns Continue to be a Concern

4.3.2 Workforce-related Challenges

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Technological Advancements in Power, Cooling & Energy Segments to Drive Construction Activity

4.4.2 Growing Demand for Edge Data Center Deployments

4.4.3 Brazil & Mexico to Continue their Emergence as the Largest Markets in the Region

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Data center Construction Industry (Near & Medium-term impact from a construction activity and demand perspective)

4.6 Industry Attractiveness –Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 PESTEL Analysis –Data center construction in Latin America



5 DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA

