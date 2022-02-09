Asia Pacific Smartphone Camera Lens Market : Industry Insights , Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:06:07 / Comserve Inc. / -- Asia Pacific Smartphone Camera Lens Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Asia Pacific Smartphone Camera Lens Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Smartphone market maturation is creating a high competition environment in which cameras play a central role. With the increasing emphasis on photography and videography features, while making buying decisions, the demand for smartphone camera lenses is expected to grow in the coming years among android and other smartphones. Lenses are evolving technologically to accommodate the needs of video capture, sensors are emerging in new sizes and designs, and Wi-Fi connectivity is being enabled in cameras.



- According to GSMA, the smartphone adoption rate is expected to reach 81% during the forecast period, an increase of 26.5% as compared to 64% during 2019. The growth is moderate but the trend towards replacing the existing models with the ones equipped with the latest technological incorporation is expected to provide growth opportunities to the smartphone camera lens vendors.

Enquire before purchasing this report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90516



Key Market Trends



Evolution of Multiple Camera Approaches and Introduction of Advanced Camera Technologies​



- The cameras in smartphones are improving at a rapid pace and to a point where they might eventually negate the need for stand-alone digital cameras. The increasing demand for a slimmer device has created has caused designers to make use of the larger width and height of phones by adding additional cameras to their designs. Having multiple camera lenses has made an array of new features possible thus increasing the demand for camera lenses.

- The smartphone camera lens market is directly dependent on smartphone sales, as they are the primary applications for the product. Rapidly evolving technology such as image stabilization, faster processors for digital cameras, and a significant increase in storage devices capacity and speed has provided the essential push for the market to evolve.​

- Optics remains one of the key direction for smartphone innovations. Upgrade trends for tele-zoom, night mode, ultra-wide-angle, and high image resolution features have set more demanding standards for camera stability, height thickness, and optical resolution.

- For instance, 40MP Huawei P20 Pro was a differentiator in 2018, whereas in 2019, 48MP and 64MP sensors became normal. Xiaomi Mi Note 10, the first 108MP smartphone, was launched in Indian Market in March 2020. Quad-CFA, quad-Bayer, or "pixel-binning" camera sensors is the underlying technology that has made it possible.



China is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- Among all the regions, China is witnessing a Spurr in demand for smartphones. Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, is reportedly stated to ship approximately 200 million units in 2020 alone. On the other hand, the various other brands like Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi are expected to ship a huge number of smartphones. Due to this, a single Chinese brand is expected to order anywhere between 400 to 500 million optical lenses in 2020.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90516



- As a result, Owing to their capabilities, companies like Largan Precision, Sunny Optical Technology, Ofilm Tech, Q Technology, and Truly Opto-Electronics, to name a few, are expected to be sharing most of these lens orders by Chinese smartphone vendors in 2020.

- To leverage the competitive advantage on price, most players are shifting their operations to China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The regional market is between players mainly delivering sub-5Mp resolution cameras for the computing and low-end mobile fronts and players producing above-5Mp for high-end rear mobile cameras. ​

- Most smartphone manufacturers in the region are also driving innovation in the market studied—for instance, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, in 2019, launched its smartphone P Smart Pro, with a pop-up selfie camera module. Another company, Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd, a Chinese technology company, in Q1, 2020, launched its smartphone Vivo S1 Pro, with a rear camera module in India.​



Competitive Landscape



The Asia Pacific smartphone camera lens market is highly competitive. It appears to be mildly concentrated, moving towards the fragmented stage, owing to the presence of many large and small players in the market. Moving forward, the strategy of technical innovation to develop different types of lenses, with new attractive features, is adopted by the major players.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHT

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Average Number of Cameras per End-products - Smartphones Vs. Light Vehicles / Camera

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Facial Recognition Industry



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

For more information about this report visit: Asia Pacific Smartphone Camera Lens Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Asia Pacific Smartphone Camera Lens Market : Industry Insights , Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis appeared first on Comserveonline.