Aqua Feed Market Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis

The aquafeed market is projected to register a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period (2021-2026). As per an article shared by IFFO, in many countries, the marine ingredients industry has been considered as a part of the essential food supply chain, which explains that fishing and reduction operations have continued to be carried out almost everywhere. The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the operations though, with staff shortages and new sanitary guidelines for the operation of fisheries and processing. Feed companies have ensured necessary supplies to farmers to safeguard the health and welfare of their animals and to maintain the production level on farms. The growing demand for fish has increased export-oriented aquaculture and increased the adoption of 'Scientific Aquaculture Management Practices' (SAMP). As a result, fish farming is anticipated to grow, presenting an opportunity for the aquafeed market to grow.

Owing to the limited availability of marine feed resources and the growing demand for fish, the fish farming trend is expected to increase, thus opening up an opportunity for the compound feed market to grow. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the aquafeed industry in the next few years due to significant growth in the aquaculture industry. This is due to the ease of availability of natural resources, induced conditions for aquaculture, and cheap labor. In other regions such as Europe and North America, growing inclination toward salmon farming, rising demand for seafood, the hardiness of the species, and governmental interest has led to a higher demand for aqua feed from aquaculture species. Cargill Inc. Biomar, Aller Aqua A/S, Charoen Pokphand Group, Nutreco NV and Alltech Inc. are some of the key players dominating the market. Key players in the market compete to gain market share by new product launches, mergers and acquisition other strategies.



Key Market Trends



Increase in the Global Fish Consumption



Population growth, rising incomes in developing nations, and urbanization have led to a surge in global fish production. The level of income and consumption of animal protein is positively related to the increasing consumption of fish and other seafood at the expense of staple foods. Driven by higher incomes and urbanization, global consumption of fish is growing faster than the global population. Fisheries and aquaculture are increasingly becoming a primary source of protein, foreign exchange, livelihoods, and well-being of the population globally. The highest growth for fish consumption is expected from the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions because of changing diet patterns, urbanization, population, and economic growth. Chinese demand for fish continues to surpass the domestic supply, as stated by Agriculture and Agri-food Canada. North America and Europe, which have relatively small aquaculture industries, have a high demand for fish and other seafood products and depend on Asian producers to meet their demands. Seafood consumption in the US was around 7.2 kg per capita in 2009. The consumption of fish and seafood in the EU stood at 24.35 kg per capita in 2017, and Portugal recorded the highest per capita consumption in the EU.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market



Asia-Pacific has accounted for about 89.0% of world aquaculture production for over two decades. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the aquafeed industry in the next few years due to significant growth in the aquaculture industry. More than half of the domestic production in the countries like Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, India and Indonesia are destined only for Europe and North American markets, with Vietnam covering nearly three-quarters of production to export share in 2017. The aquafeed industry in the region is driven by expanding aquaculture and increased demand for seafood. China is one of the largest producers of compound feed globally, with the production at around 168 million metric ton in 2019, of which aquaculture was valued at 16.5 million metric ton.



Competitive Landscape



The global aquafeed market is a fairly-consolidated market with major players holding 62.0% of the market share and others hold 38.0% of the market share. Cargill Incorporated, Charoen Pokphand Group, and Nutreco NV are the major players in the market. Ridley Corporation, Biomin, Aller Aqua, Inve Aquaculture Inc., etc. are some of the other small players in the market. These major players are investing in new products and improvisation of products, expansions, acquisitions for business expansions. Major companies are acquiring market share extensively by establishing new aqua-feed plants. For instance, BioMar has established a new aqua-feed plant in Australia by investing Euro 40.0 million in 2020. The production facility will produce up to 110,000.0 metric ton per year of aquafeed to support the Australian and Oceania aqua industry.

