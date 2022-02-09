Cancer Vaccines Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast Report

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:05:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- Cancer Vaccines Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The cancer vaccines market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.24% during the forecast period, with a revenue of approximately USD 4,825.61 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 10,175.41 million by 2026.



Due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19, the cancer vaccine market observed a significant setback in terms of growth. As the COVID-19 cases were rising, globally the healthcare systems had shifted their focus in curbing the disease thereby resulting in the delay of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of other chronic conditions like cancer. Thus, a negative impact is expected on the cancer vaccine market currently. However, in the forthcoming years, the market is expected to gain its momentum owing to the relaxation of restrictions and bouncing back of the R&D activities and clinical trials related to cancer vaccines.

Certain factors that are driving the Cancer vaccine market's growth include the increasing number of cancer cases, rising investments and government funding in the development of cancer vaccines, and technological developments in cancer vaccines.



As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in December 2020, globally, 1 in 5 people develop cancer during their lifetime, and 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women die from the disease. The IARC estimated that in 2020, the prevalence of cancer rose to 19.3 million cases and 10 million cancer deaths in year 2020, which was around 18 million cancer cases around the world in 2018. With this growing burden, the prevention of cancer is one of the most significant challenges. The cancer vaccines play a vital role in the maintenance of the immune system, as they are considered to be biological response modifiers. These cancer vaccines target the infectious agents that may cause cancer, through the production of the antibodies.



Key Market Trends



Recombinant Cancer Vaccines are Expected to a Hold Significant Market Share in the Cancer Vaccines Market



A recombinant vaccine is a vaccine produced through recombinant DNA technology. This includes DNA encoding an antigen, which stimulates an immune response into mammalian cells, expressing the antigen in these cells and then purifying it from them. Many different viruses have been genetically modified to express tumour-associated antigens (TAA) for intramuscular or subcutaneous injection.



Poxviruses have several beneficial features as vectors for cancer vaccines, including broad cell tropism, potent immunogenicity, and pre-existing neutralizing immunity, only in those patients who received the vaccinia virus (the smallpox vaccine). Vaccinia virus, fowlpox virus, and canarypox virus have been investigated clinically for cancer vaccination.



Furthermore, numerous studies are being conducted in the field of viral recombinant cancer vaccines, which may reap positive results in future, primarily related to cancer vaccination. This is expected to aid the market's growth. For instance, In July 2019, Oxford Vacmedix UK Limited (OVM), a UK-based biopharma company collaborated and issued Innovate UK grant to CHAIN Biotechnology Ltd and the University of Oxford to develop OVM-100, a recombinant overlapping peptide (ROP) HPV vaccine targeted at cervical cancer.



North America Dominates the Market Over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to grow due to the high prevalence of cancer, along with developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. The United States has a better healthcare infrastructure than most developed countries. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) stated that the national spending on cancer care is expected to reach USD 156 billion by 2020.

According to the estimates of the GLOBOCAN, in 2020, an estimated 1,95,499 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in Mexico, and 90,222 people died from the disease. The rising number of cancer cases are creating opportunities for market players.



The major market players are focusing on R&D activities to bring new and reliable treatments to the market. In December 2020, Anixa Biosciences a San Jose, California based biotech company in partnership with Cleveland Clinic received USFDA investigational new drug application for its new breast cancer vaccine technology developed by Cleveland Clinic immunologist Dr Vincent Tuohy, and his research team to start the first human clinical trials.



Competitive Landscape



The global cancer vaccines market is consolidated and consists of a few major players. Market players are adopting different growth strategies to enhance their market presence, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. Companies, like AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Merck & Co. Inc., OSE Immunotherapeutics, Sanofi, and Moderna among others, hold substantial shares in the cancer vaccines market.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

