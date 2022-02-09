Feed Vitamins Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Types, Applications to Forecast

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:06:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- Feed Vitamins Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global feed vitamins market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period (2021-2026). Vitamins are some of the most prominent products produced and exported in China. As the COVID-19 pandemic spread took place in China, it affected multiple production and transport disruptions in China, which again affected much of the global supply of feed vitamins.



The drivers identified in this market are industrialization of the livestock industry, expansion of the animal meat market, changing demographics in Asia-Pacific and South America. China is by far the world leader in vitamin production. The country is the major producer of vitamins B1, B3, B8, B11, and B12.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112493



Furthermore, the disease outbreak is fuelling the vitamin market. For instance, in young animals, Vitamin A is particularly important for preventing growth disorders, while its epithelial protective function has great importance in older animals. This has resulted in the increased inclusion of vitamins in the feed. Additionally, key players such as BASF SE, Adisseo, and DSM are increasingly investing in the development of new vitamin-based products and expanding their presence into emerging markets.



Key Market Trends



Need for Improving Animal Productivity



The inclusion of various vitamins is necessary for ruminants, as animals become more productive. Therefore, livestock producers typically use feed additives, such as vitamin E, to increase the antioxidant capacity of animals and reduce economic losses. Vitamin E is an antioxidant and is vital for normal neurological functions. Deficiency of vitamin E leads to encephalomalacia disease in the chicken, exudative diathesis in young birds, along muscular dystrophy. This disease causes the degeneration of muscle fibers, affecting areas key for meat production including the breast and legs.



Furthermore, the vitamin requirement greatly depends on the physiological structure, age, health, nutritional status of livestock, and function, such as meat production or laying eggs in poultry birds. Higher levels of vitamins A, D3, and E are needed in breeders' diets than for broilers. The inclusion of Vitamins at the optimum level has shown increased growth, feed efficiency, increased oxidative stability of meat in broilers. Also vitamins aid in better resistance to stress conditions. The market will be driven majorly by Brazil, United States, India, and China. However, emerging economies are likely to be the fastest adopter of poultry supplements during the forecast period which in turn will boost the feed vitamins market during the forecast period.​



Asia Pacific dominates the market



Livestock feeding in Asia- Pacific majorly is highly dependent on agricultural products like maize, sorghum, soybean meal, groundnut meal, and rice bran. However, with rising livestock animal health standards and the subsequent large-scale adoption of compound feed, several vitamins like A, D, E, K, and B are increasingly being included in livestock diets across the region.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112493



The Vitamin A market in China was significantly disrupted by inspections relating to environmental issues and new regulations. With the growing prices for vitamins in the Asia-Pacific region, one of the major market players Royal DSM, a global company active in nutrition, health, and sustainable living, expands its footprint in China by opening a new Animal Nutrition & Health premix plant in Baishazhou Industrial Park, Hengyang City in November 2020. Additionally, the opening of this new plant also marks the launch of DSM Vitamins Academy. The academy will serve as a new platform to educate the market and share the latest scientific research and practices with players across the animal feed and husbandry value chain.



Therefore, with the increasing inclusion of vitamins by livestock producers coupled with key players expanding their presence into the region will give boost to feed vitamins significantly over the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



The global feed vitamin market is fairly consolidated. The active players are not only competing on the basis of product quality and promotion but are also focused on their strategic moves to hold larger market shares. Companies are investing heavily to develop new products and collaborating and acquiring other companies. This factor is expected to increase its market shares and strengthen R&D activities. The companies like BASF SE, Adisseo, DSM, and Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. are the major players in the global feed vitamin market.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definitions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> Feed Vitamins Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Feed Vitamins Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Types, Applications to Forecast appeared first on Comserveonline.