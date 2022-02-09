Biopharmaceuticals Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:06:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- Biopharmaceuticals Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The biopharmaceuticals market was valued at approximately USD 325.17 billion in 2020, and it is expected to witness a revenue of USD 496.71 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 7.32% over the forecast period, 2021-2026.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic globally is expected to have a significant impact on the biopharmaceutical industry. Most of the biopharmaceutical companies are striving extensively for the development of vaccines against the SARS-CoV2 virus. Some of the candidates are traditional-type vaccines such as inactivated and attenuated products; however, most of the vaccine candidates being developed are advanced DNA, RNA, and protein subunit vaccines. This factor is expected to boost the growth of the biopharmaceuticals market over the pandemic. However, the clinical and regulatory procedures for drug candidates of other indications may witness a slow pace due to the shifting priorities of the healthcare system to reduce the infections to clinical trial patients.

The market is largely driven by the growing geriatric population, rising chronic diseases, and increasing acceptance of and huge market demand for biopharmaceuticals. According to the Globocan 2020 report, a total of 19,292,789 new cancer cases were diagnosed, with 9,958,133 deaths due to cancers worldwide. Additionally, as per the data from the United Nations World Population Prospects 2019 report, by 2050, one in six people in the world will be over 65 years of age, which is an increase from one in 11 in 2019, and by 2050, one in four persons living in Europe and Northern America could be aged 65 years or over. The number of persons aged 80 years or over globally is projected to triple, from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million in 2050.



The huge demand for biopharmaceuticals is facilitated by an accelerating focus on research and related investments. The ability of biopharmaceutical products to address previously untreatable conditions has introduced innovative drugs in the market. Thus, given the aforementioned factors, the studied market is expected to grow over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



The Monoclonal Antibodies Segment is Expected to Hold a High Market Share During the Forecast Period



The successful use of monoclonal antibodies and antibody derivatives in therapeutics is the major driver for the rapid growth of the studied segment. The therapeutic applications of monoclonal antibodies include in the areas of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and cardiovascular diseases, among others.



The recent COVID-19 outbreak has been creating a huge burden on healthcare systems. Researchers across the world are continuously making efforts to cope with this rising burden. Thus, the demand for monoclonal antibodies targeting COVID-19 is likely to exceed. For instance, in July 2020, an anti-CD6 IgG1 monoclonal antibody named Itolizumab (ALZUMAb), from Biocon Ltd, India, was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the emergency treatment of cytokine release syndrome in acute respiratory distress syndrome patients infected with COVID-19.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



The growing burden of chronic disease and increasing investments in research and development activities in the United States are the major factors driving the biopharmaceuticals market in North America. The United States has been recognized as the innovation capital of the world for life sciences, and it is involved in global capital investments in the early stages of biopharmaceutical companies.

During the present COVID-19 pandemic, almost all the biopharmaceutical companies in the region have been striving for the development of effective therapeutics against COVID-19, and this is expected to boost the studied market over the pandemic in North America. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, as of January 2021, nearly 1,750 clinical trials were in progress for the development of vaccines and drugs in the treatment of COVID-19, among which 420 clinical trials were based in the United States.



Competitive Landscape



The biopharmaceuticals market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by new product launches. Companies like Amgen Inc., Eli Lily and Company, Johnson and Johnson, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC, and Pfizer Inc. hold a significant share in the biopharmaceuticals market and are involved in various strategic alliances such as acquisitions and collaborations to expand their product portfolios. For instance, in August 2020, Sanofi SA entered a definitive agreement to acquire Principia Biopharma Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of treatments for immune-mediated diseases.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Acceptance and Huge Market Demand for Biopharmaceuticals

4.2.2 Ability of Biopharmaceuticals to Treat Previously Untreatable Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High-end Manufacturing Requirements

4.3.2 Complicated and Cumbersome Regulatory Requirements

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size in Value)

