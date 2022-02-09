Big Data Market in the Automotive Industry Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand and Current Trends Analysis

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 04:06:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- Big Data Market in the Automotive Industry With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The big data market in the automotive industry is expected to grow at 14.4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025. The automotive industry is the one that faces significant competition and thrives for innovations in every aspect. The players operating in the market need to upgrade themselves to have a competitive edge over others. Big data and data analytics provide them with the opportunity to be a step ahead of competitors. Moreover, most of the automotive manufacturers are primarily driven by increased competition and data explosion. Complexity and scalability of disparate data pose a challenge for the traditional analytics and database technologies. Real-time processing of big data, using the cloud as an enabler, has become the norm. Disruptive technologies that underpin SMAC (social, mobile, analytics, and cloud) drive new business scenarios, making the best use of data.

Key Market Trends



Product Development, Supply Chain and Manufacturing Segment is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period

Big data allows the automotive manufacturing industry to collect data from the ERP systems to combine information from multiple functional units of the business and the supply chain members. With the emergence of industrial IoT, a networked system, M2M communication, the automotive industry is positioning itself towards industry 4.0 ready. Sensors, RFIDs, barcode readers, robots are now standard in the industry's manufacturing floor. These devices have increased the data generation points exponentially.

For many developed countries like the UK, the implications with its automotive manufacturing base and significance as a major sales market for manufacturers are clear; connectedness to the clients and their cars can directly impact the supply chain. With more direct demand signs coming from the users, and the automobile themselves, agile market participants will increasingly be in a position to use big data to shape, build, and produce and become more proactive in managing customer expectations in the aftermarket



North America Geographic Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period

The major driver for the North America geographic segment's growth is the significant presence of technology providers. These players focus on entering into partnerships, merger-acquisitions, and innovative solutions offerings to stay in the regional and globally competitive landscape.

FleetPride, North America's one of the significant distributors of trailer and truck parts in the heavy-duty aftermarket channel, is transforming its supply chain management with the help of IBM Decision Optimization solutions. The solution helps FleetPride to work out optimal warehouse locations, minimize delivery time across its distribution network. This results in reduced labor costs and higher ROI.

Car selling platforms are also using big data-based solutions to stay competitive in the global landscape. For example, New York-based online car selling platform Vroom ingests millions of data points from significant corners of the automotive industry every day. It uses the data to analyze market dynamics at scale. The company can also use the insights for making decisions on selling cars, or on vehicle acquisitions. Vroom has also used its collected data to create an automated pricing tool, with which it offers real-time insights to consumers on its app and website.



Competitive Landscape



The big data market in the automotive industry is moderately competitive and consists of a significant number of global and regional players. These players account for a considerable share in the market and focus on expanding their customer base. These vendors focus on the research and development activities, strategic partnerships, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to earn a competitive edge over the forecast period.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Major Categories of Data that Represent Most Value

4.3.1 Diagnostics

4.3.2 Location

4.3.3 User Experience

4.3.4 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) & Other Data for Autonomy of the Vehicle



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

