Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

The Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period.



Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has diverted resources from healthcare services for patients with diseases such as cancer. COVID-19 also causes organ dysfunction, complicating cancer treatment. With an outbreak of COVID-19 in most of the countries across the globe, modifications of cancer management have been adopted to accommodate the crisis and minimize the exposure of cancer patients to the infection.



According to a research article by Chan S.L. et al., published in Liver Cancer Journal 2020, in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the COVID-19 exacerbates existing chronic liver disease and complicates the management of cancer. Cancer patients have a higher risk of infection and worse outcomes, especially those who have recently undergone cancer treatment.

Furthermore, the study found that the COVID-19 pandemic become a major public health challenge to the integrity of healthcare systems in many countries across the globe, and its negative impact on medical care for cancer patients is a concern. During the COVID-19 pandemic, adjustment of clinical management is necessary to minimize patient's risk to the infection and divert resources to handle the outbreak.



The major factors driving the market growth include the rising burden of liver cancer, increasing research and development investments for the development of novel therapies and government initiatives to increase cancer awareness. The change in the current lifestyle has led to the exposure of a large amount of the population to certain risk factors that contribute to liver cancer. The risk factors include type 2 diabetes, hepatitis, metabolic disorders, and excess body weight, alcohol consumption and smoking.





Key Market Trends



Hepatocellular Carcinoma, by Type is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment for This Market



Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a common form of liver cancer, which occurs in people suffering from chronic liver diseases like cirrhosis. Globally, it is one of the major causes leading to cancer-related deaths.



Globally, pharmaceutical companies adopted various strategies to maintain the balance between the supply and demand of liver cancer therapeutics. Health organizations have issued necessary guidelines and recommendations for managing hepatocellular carcinoma patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) have proposed guidelines. The guidelines include that during COVID-19 pandemic 2020, patients with chronic liver disease such as Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) and COVID-19 recommended to admit for inpatient care as per the European Society for Medical Oncology which shows the positive impact on the market.



Furthermore, several research studies have confirmed that patients with hepatocellular carcinoma are at higher risk of contracting the infection. According to a research study by Giuliana Amaddeo et al., published in JHEP Reports Journal 2021, the study was conducted in 6 referral centers in the metropolitan area of Paris, France to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the management of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The study results found that in a metropolitan area of Paris hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients were highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and there was significant longer treatment delay in 2020 compared to 2019. This indicates during COVID-19 pandemic 2020, treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients was delayed as healthcare resources were occupied in providing services to COVID-19 patients which showed short term negative impact on segment growth.



According to a research article by Eunsun Kim et al., publsihed in Experimental & Molecular Medicine Journal 2020, stated that globally, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) accounts for 90% of primary liver cancer, which is the fourth most common cause of cancer-related deaths. The incidence rate associated with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is increasing, and the global burden of mortality from hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is predicted to reach 1 million deaths annually by 2030. It is asymptomatic in its early stage, which significantly delays its timely diagnosis.

North America is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share Over the Forecast Period



The major factors driving the market growth in North America region include rising incidence of liver cancer in the country, presence of key market players, coupled with the launch of novel products will influence growth in the region.



As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the geriatric population who have serious underlying medical conditions, including people with liver disease, might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. In addition, patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which occurs most often in people with chronic liver diseases such as hepatitis B or hepatitis C are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 than those without hepatocellular carcinoma.



According to a research article by Hidenori Toyoda et al., published in Hepatology Communications Journal 2020, during the COVID‐19 pandemic 2020, strict measures were implemented by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which adversely affected the routine monitoring of chronic liver disease such as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).



According to the estimates of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, there were around 42,220 adults who were diagnosed with liver cancer in the United States in 2018, (of which there are 30,610 men and 11,610 women). In addition, in 2020, there were around 42,810 new liver cancer cases in the United States in 2020. With the increasing cases of liver cancer in the United States it is expected to rise demand for liver cancer therapeutics in the managment of the disease.



In united States, increasing research and development activities in the development of novel therapeutics for liver is also expected to drive market growth. For instance, in May 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and bevacizumab (Avastin) as an initial treatment for people with liver cancer that has spread or that can't be treated with surgery.



Therefore, increase incidence of liver cancer in the United States along with rising demand for liver cancer treatment, which, in turn, is driving the market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market studied is a consolidated competitive, owing to the presence of a few major market players. The key market players are focusing on R&D to bring innovative treatments for the treatment of liver cancer. Some of the market players are Bristol‑Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co., Ltd., Exelixis Inc, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG and others.

