Allergy Diagnostics Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends, Types and Applications

The Allergy Diagnostics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.



Several research studies found that patients with asthma are at a higher risk for viral infections such as COVID‐19 which is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and infect the lower and upper airway tract, thus creating a higher clinical issue in asthmatic patients.



Furthermore, according to a research study by Vincenzo Patella et al., published in Clinical and Molecular Allergy October 2020, in Italy, during the COVID-19 pandemic 2020, doctors experienced difficulties in treating chronic diseases for most patients. Moreover, most allergy/immunology care was delayed or postponed, or handled through virtual care, and for patients with asthma of a certain severity, there was a limited need for face-to-face visits under such conditions.

Allergic rhinitis or hay fever is a global health problem that is characterized by symptoms that include itching, nasal congestion, sneezing, and rhinorrhea. According to a research study by Desiderio Passali et al., published in Asia Pacific Allergy Journal January 2018, globally, the prevalence of allergic rhinitis was found to be 15%–25%. Children, adolescents, young adults were more affected by allergic rhinitis with comorbidities of asthma, sinusitis, conjunctivitis, and nasal polyposis.



Key Market Trends



Inhaled Allergens Segment is Expected to Hold Major Market Share Over the Forecast Period



Allergens are of various types, such as consumed, ingested, contact, and inhaled. Of these, the inhaled allergens hold the largest share, as it is the most common among all the allergens.



Globally, viral infection is a major triggering factor of allergic diseases and asthma. Worldwide, the COVID-19 has challenged healthcare system capacities and reshaping doctor-patient interaction with telemedicine. According to a research study by Adriana Izquierdo-Domínguez et al., published in Current Allergy and Asthma Reports February 2021, the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, made it difficult to prioritize patients with allergies diseases (AD), face-to-face evaluation, and moreover concern about the possible COVID-19 diagnosis, since COVID-19 shared many symptoms in common with allergies diseases (AD).



Inhaled allergens affect the body when they come in contact with the membranes of the nostrils or throat or lungs. Pollen is the most common inhaled allergen. Ingested allergens are present in certain foods, such as soy, peanuts, and seafood.



Some of the most common symptoms of allergy, due to inhaled allergens, are itchy eyes, sneezing, watery eyes, etc. The rising pollution in the environment, coupled with the changing lifestyle of the people, is boosting the segment's growth.



The University of South Carolina, working on several inhaled allergens. For instance, it is conducted a study on dust mite allergens, which are believed to be among the most potent triggers of asthma. Most mite allergic patients (80%) have IgE antibodies against the mite allergens. These allergens are cysteine proteases and their proteolytic activity contributes significantly to allergenicity.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same over the Forecast Period



Some of the factors that are driving the market growth include increasing incidences of allergic diseases, environmental pollution, and the presence of key market players in the region.



In the North American region, there was a huge impact of COVID-19 on allergist practices such as diagnosis of allergy diseases and have adapted to state-wide limitations in non-essential medical visits and testing and to the mitigation of the risk of disease transmission to providers, staff, and patients. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued many guidelines for healthcare providers, which include the use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and the evaluation and testing of patients suspected of being infected with COVID-19. It has become more important than ever to recognize the differences between allergies, infection with COVID-19, and other common upper respiratory diseases.

Asthma is a major public health concern in Canada. As a lifelong respiratory illness, asthma affects the work productivity, quality of life, mental health, and psychological wellbeing of the Canadian population. In Canada, over 3.8 million individuals had asthma in 2019, as per asthma Canada's 2019 annual asthma survey report. Due to the high incidence of asthma in Canada, it is expected to increase demand for allergy diagnostics procedures in near future.



Moreover, as per the Global Asthma Network 2018 report, the economic burden of asthma has been increased in the United States i.e., total annual asthma costs in the United States increased from USD 60 billion in 2002 to USD 64 billion in 2011. In 2018, annual direct costs per patient in the United States were more than USD 3,000. Due to high death rates associated with asthma and increasing investment in asthma in this country the market is expected to show significant growth in the future.



According to a research study by Segura, L. R., et al., published in International Nut and Dried Fruit Council 2020, the overall positivity of food allergy to at least one food among the Brazilian population was 24%. Moreover, positivity for foods was more frequent across different age groups in young children (less than 5 years) with milk, and in older children (6-17 years) food allergy was shown with peanut, almond, wheat, soy, and maize.



There are several factors that make the United States the largest market for allergy diagnostics, such as high awareness toward allergies among the population, better regulatory guidelines that mandate allergic testing in all cases of intensive and emergency care, and better healthcare infrastructure to deal with patient's allergic situations. Thus, considering above mentioned factors it is expected to fuel the market growth in the North American region over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Allergy Diagnostics Market is fragmented, competitive, and consists of several market players. The presence of major market players, such as BioMerieux SA, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, Omega Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers AG, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc., and Danaher Corporation, is intensifying the market competition. The increasing innovation and rise in investment for various public and private organizations are expected to intensify the industry rivalry across the world.

