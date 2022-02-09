Brazil Pet Food Market Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 03:20:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- Brazil Pet Food Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Brazilian pet food market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5%, during the forecast period (2021-2026). The outbreak of COVID-19 has acted as a massive restraint on the pet food manufacturing market in 2020, as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed globally. These worldwide restrictions on the movement of goods across countries and locally resulted in the manufacturers putting halt to their production due to lack of raw materials. Also, restrictions on the trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to further decline. As consumers become progressively more concerned about their health, particularly in relation to their diet, similar concerns about the diets of their pets are increasing significantly. Furthermore, they highly prefer natural and organic products. The drivers identified in this market are pet refinement/humanization is influencing the purchase decisions, changing the perception of the consumer toward pet health, and increasing the trend of a nuclear family. The restraints identified in this market are regulations imposed on pet food.

Increasing Pet Humanization Among the Pet Owners



Pet Refinement/ Humanization



Pet humanization is a result of rising income, changing demographic patterns, and consumer preferences. There has been a shift towards pet ‘parenting' from ‘ownership', which has influenced the purchasing decisions of pet products. Furthermore, the rise in income led to more imports of pet foods for retail sales in Brazil. Consumers demand clearly defined, clean labels due to increasing health consciousness for their pets. Currently, pet owners resolute about knowing the food constituent information of the various pet food products. As a result, some pet food companies claim transparency in the sourcing and processing of ingredients. In Brazil, many consumers are turning to dogs and cats for companionship.



Dry Pet Food Dominates the Market



The dry pet food segment of the Brazilian pet food market is projected to registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Economy dry dog food was the preferred choice due to its low cost. Still, as the disposable income of the Brazilian consumers has increased, they are spending more on convenience, health and nutrition. The popularity of dry pet food is rising over the wet food is supported by few advantages like Kibble eating dogs tend to have better breath than those who eat only wet food. Chewing the dry kibble helps to keep pet's teeth healthy by reducing plaque and tartar buildup.The dry dog and cat foods are the most popular pet foods in the Brazilian market, as their price and convenience are attractive to the pet owners of the country.

Competitive Landscape



The Brazilian pet food market is highly consolidated, with the top five market players accounting for more than 60.0% of the market. The Brazilian pet food market consists of few global players like; Nestle, Mars Incorporated, Hill's Pet Nutrition etc but domestic companies also still play a major role in the market. Although the top two places of the market are occupied by multinational companies, viz Mars and Nestle; domestic companies, such as Nutriara, Total Alimentos (acquired by Neovia) and Mogiana also occupy a major share in the market. Going by the various strategies being followed in the market, it is expected that the Brazilian pet food market would take a more consolidated shape in the future.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

