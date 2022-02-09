India Pet Food Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 03:20:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- India Pet Food Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



India Pet Food Market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a major impact on the pet food market in India. Due to the rampant spread of misinformation on pets' immunity to infection, some people started to abandon their pets. This made the pet food industries launch certain awareness campaigns to dispel the rumors. There were a huge supply and demand gap due to panic buying of pet food among pet parents. The pet food industries are unable to cater to the demand due to disruptions in the supply chain and poor logistic services. The concept of owning pets and taking care of them is a very urban phenomenon in India. The growth of the market, therefore, is mainly dependent on the pace of urbanization; the infrastructure changes of the past two decades signal a very positive and rapid movement here. The initial impasse of the Indian consumers' overspending on pets is slowly giving way to the feeling of pet humanization and sensitization, trends well demonstrated by the rapid rise in adoption rates. Therefore, increasing concern for pet health and nutrition is acting as a significant driver behind the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends



Increase in pet Humanization



Over the years, different types of pets have been considered as family, but the notion of treating pets like people, which is being called "Humanization" of pets is driving the pet food industry in India. With growing income, urbanization and increasing health awareness, pet owners are shifting to premium and natural foods that are free of genetically modified organisms, artificial colours and flavors and aid in promoting good health of pets. In order to utilize this situation many companies are releasing food with high quality protiens and vitamins, gluten and GMO free, which help in maintaining healthy skin, digestive health etc. Indians welcoming pets supported by humanization of pets is fuelling the growth of pet food industry in India.



Dog Food captures the market



Dogs adapt traditional eating habits, such as meat, non-meat scraps, leftovers of human existence, etc. However, these unhygienic foods lead to an allergic reaction in pets. Health concerns for animals and pet humanization have created an opportunity for pet food. The dog is an omnivore. The primary raw materials used in dog feed are feed-grade ingredients and additives. Commercial dog food comes in dry form or a wet canned form. The difference between the two types is the moisture content. Dry dog pet food contains 6–10% moisture by volume, as compared to 60–90% in canned food. Dry dog pet food is the most significant and fastest-growing segment, mainly due to the convenience of storage and low price.

Competitive Landscape



Indian pet food market is consolidated type dominated by major players. Mars International continues to lead the cat food segment. Its flagship brand Whiskas continued to enjoy high levels of popularity among existing consumers and also among new consumers, who were shifting from home-cooked food to packaged cat food. Mars International was followed by Royal Canin, which competes with a premium positioning. Demand for Pedigree and Royal Canin is primarily supported by the strong consumer base and extensive distribution networks.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

