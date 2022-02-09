India Pet Food Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 03:20:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- India Pet Food Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
India Pet Food Market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a major impact on the pet food market in India. Due to the rampant spread of misinformation on pets' immunity to infection, some people started to abandon their pets. This made the pet food industries launch certain awareness campaigns to dispel the rumors. There were a huge supply and demand gap due to panic buying of pet food among pet parents. The pet food industries are unable to cater to the demand due to disruptions in the supply chain and poor logistic services. The concept of owning pets and taking care of them is a very urban phenomenon in India. The growth of the market, therefore, is mainly dependent on the pace of urbanization; the infrastructure changes of the past two decades signal a very positive and rapid movement here. The initial impasse of the Indian consumers' overspending on pets is slowly giving way to the feeling of pet humanization and sensitization, trends well demonstrated by the rapid rise in adoption rates. Therefore, increasing concern for pet health and nutrition is acting as a significant driver behind the growth of the market.
Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112782
Key Market Trends
Increase in pet Humanization
Over the years, different types of pets have been considered as family, but the notion of treating pets like people, which is being called "Humanization" of pets is driving the pet food industry in India. With growing income, urbanization and increasing health awareness, pet owners are shifting to premium and natural foods that are free of genetically modified organisms, artificial colours and flavors and aid in promoting good health of pets. In order to utilize this situation many companies are releasing food with high quality protiens and vitamins, gluten and GMO free, which help in maintaining healthy skin, digestive health etc. Indians welcoming pets supported by humanization of pets is fuelling the growth of pet food industry in India.
Dog Food captures the market
Dogs adapt traditional eating habits, such as meat, non-meat scraps, leftovers of human existence, etc. However, these unhygienic foods lead to an allergic reaction in pets. Health concerns for animals and pet humanization have created an opportunity for pet food. The dog is an omnivore. The primary raw materials used in dog feed are feed-grade ingredients and additives. Commercial dog food comes in dry form or a wet canned form. The difference between the two types is the moisture content. Dry dog pet food contains 6–10% moisture by volume, as compared to 60–90% in canned food. Dry dog pet food is the most significant and fastest-growing segment, mainly due to the convenience of storage and low price.
Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112782
Competitive Landscape
Indian pet food market is consolidated type dominated by major players. Mars International continues to lead the cat food segment. Its flagship brand Whiskas continued to enjoy high levels of popularity among existing consumers and also among new consumers, who were shifting from home-cooked food to packaged cat food. Mars International was followed by Royal Canin, which competes with a premium positioning. Demand for Pedigree and Royal Canin is primarily supported by the strong consumer base and extensive distribution networks.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
Request For Full Report >> India Pet Food Market
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post India Pet Food Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.