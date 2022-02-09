Ulcerative Colitis Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 03:20:55 / Comserve Inc. / -- Ulcerative Colitis Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The ulcerative colitis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Ulcerative colitis (UC) is the most common form of inflammatory bowel disease which affects several people. From a global perspective, several research studies in 2018 have reported annual incidence rates of UC ranging from 0.5 to 24.5 cases per 100,000 people. On the other hand, incidences have been increasing in Asian and South European countries. In the United States, UC affects an estimated 500,000 people and is the cause of 250,000 doctor visits and 30,000 hospitalizations, each year. UC has an uneven presence in major geographical regions across the world. It is common in most of Europe and North America and uncommon in most of the developing Asian countries. UC is more prevalent among males and has a regional north-to-south variation. One potential explanation is the differences in exposure to ultraviolet light, resulting in relative vitamin D deficiency in countries close to the Arctic. People who live in lower latitudes are more likely to develop UC than those in higher latitudes.

The emergence of biosimilars is also one of the major factors governing the overall market. Biosimilars are expected to be less costly than biologics, making them more accessible in developing countries. The expected patent expiration of some of the drugs is one of the factors responsible for the launch of new biosimilars.



Moreover, increasing involvement of key players in product development related in the field is anticipated to drive the segment. For instance, in 2016, the U.S. FDA approved a biosimilar Inflectra, which is similar to Remicade with lower competitive pricing. Remicade, a biologic drug manufactured by Janssen Non-surgical and approved in 1998, is majorly used for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.



Key Market Trends



Ulcerative Proctitis Segment is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period



Ulcerative proctitis is one of the types of ulcerative colitis. It is considered as the initial manifestation of ulcerative colitis, in which fine ulcerations in the inner linings of mucosa of the large intestine are seen. A survey was conducted by Marc D Basson on Ulcerative Colitis in 2019, in the United States, where about 1 million people were affected with ulcerative colitis. The annual incidence is 10.4 -12 cases per 100,000 people and the prevalence rate is 35-100 cases per 100,000 people. Ulcerative colitis is three times more common than Crohn disease. As per this data obtained by the survey, NIH stated that there is a rise in the number of patients suffering from ulcerative proctitis, compared to the previous years. Hence, this segment, by disease type, is believed to experience growth in the future.



North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to lead the ulcerative colitis market, owing to the presence of key players and increasing prevalence of the disease in the region, along with the continuing funding for the development of new therapeutics for the treatment of the condition.

Moreover, the increasing involvement of key players in product development related to the field is anticipated to drive the segment. In March 2019, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. announced new data from its Phase III UNIFI study showing positive results of STELARA in adults suffering from moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.



Competitive Landscape



The ulcerative colitis market consists of several major players, including AbbVie Inc., Merck Co., Johnson and Johnson, and many others. The companies implement certain strategic initiatives, such as merger, new product launch, acquisition, and partnerships that help them in strengthening their market position. For instance, in May 2018, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Shire PLC announced that they reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended offer pursuant to which Takeda will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Shire.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

