Ulcerative Colitis Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 03:20:55 / Comserve Inc. / -- Ulcerative Colitis Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
The ulcerative colitis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Ulcerative colitis (UC) is the most common form of inflammatory bowel disease which affects several people. From a global perspective, several research studies in 2018 have reported annual incidence rates of UC ranging from 0.5 to 24.5 cases per 100,000 people. On the other hand, incidences have been increasing in Asian and South European countries. In the United States, UC affects an estimated 500,000 people and is the cause of 250,000 doctor visits and 30,000 hospitalizations, each year. UC has an uneven presence in major geographical regions across the world. It is common in most of Europe and North America and uncommon in most of the developing Asian countries. UC is more prevalent among males and has a regional north-to-south variation. One potential explanation is the differences in exposure to ultraviolet light, resulting in relative vitamin D deficiency in countries close to the Arctic. People who live in lower latitudes are more likely to develop UC than those in higher latitudes.
Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112743
The emergence of biosimilars is also one of the major factors governing the overall market. Biosimilars are expected to be less costly than biologics, making them more accessible in developing countries. The expected patent expiration of some of the drugs is one of the factors responsible for the launch of new biosimilars.
Moreover, increasing involvement of key players in product development related in the field is anticipated to drive the segment. For instance, in 2016, the U.S. FDA approved a biosimilar Inflectra, which is similar to Remicade with lower competitive pricing. Remicade, a biologic drug manufactured by Janssen Non-surgical and approved in 1998, is majorly used for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
Key Market Trends
Ulcerative Proctitis Segment is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period
Ulcerative proctitis is one of the types of ulcerative colitis. It is considered as the initial manifestation of ulcerative colitis, in which fine ulcerations in the inner linings of mucosa of the large intestine are seen. A survey was conducted by Marc D Basson on Ulcerative Colitis in 2019, in the United States, where about 1 million people were affected with ulcerative colitis. The annual incidence is 10.4 -12 cases per 100,000 people and the prevalence rate is 35-100 cases per 100,000 people. Ulcerative colitis is three times more common than Crohn disease. As per this data obtained by the survey, NIH stated that there is a rise in the number of patients suffering from ulcerative proctitis, compared to the previous years. Hence, this segment, by disease type, is believed to experience growth in the future.
North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
North America is expected to lead the ulcerative colitis market, owing to the presence of key players and increasing prevalence of the disease in the region, along with the continuing funding for the development of new therapeutics for the treatment of the condition.
Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112743
Moreover, the increasing involvement of key players in product development related to the field is anticipated to drive the segment. In March 2019, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. announced new data from its Phase III UNIFI study showing positive results of STELARA in adults suffering from moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
Competitive Landscape
The ulcerative colitis market consists of several major players, including AbbVie Inc., Merck Co., Johnson and Johnson, and many others. The companies implement certain strategic initiatives, such as merger, new product launch, acquisition, and partnerships that help them in strengthening their market position. For instance, in May 2018, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Shire PLC announced that they reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended offer pursuant to which Takeda will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Shire.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 High Global Incidence and Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis
4.2.2 Technological Advancements
4.2.3 Increase in Patient Assistance Programs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Levels of Unmet Clinical Need in Ulcerative Colitis (UC)
4.3.2 Side-effects of Medications
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
Request For Full Report >> Ulcerative Colitis Market
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Ulcerative Colitis Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.