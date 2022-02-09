Europe Poultry Feed Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 03:20:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- Europe Poultry Feed Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Europe Poultry Feed Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026). According to USDA the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown in most EU-27 countries has led to a collapse of HRI demand. The global poultry sector including Europe had faced the impact of COVID-19 in terms of supply chain disruption, particularly to the foodservice sector and volatile feed prices. Thus, the poultry feed market in Europe is impacted negatively by the global pandemic. Relatively low and competitive pricing of poultry meat compared to other meat, the absence of cultural or religious obstacles, and dietary and nutritional (protein) qualities are the main factors of attraction driving the market growth. With the rising health crisis, consumer's attention has been mainly focused on production methods and on the reliability of the information. Raising poultry production led to increased feed production in the region.

According to the European Feed Manufacturers Federation (FEFAC), in 2018, the poultry feed production was 55.8 million metric tons, which was increased as compared to the 54.9 million metric tons during the previous year. Terrena, Royal Agrifirm Group, Cargill, Incorporated., De Hues, and Danish Agro are a few among the leading players in the market.



Key Market Trends



Growing Meat Production Drive the Market



Owing to the rising meat consumption, the producers are also shifting the production trends to meet consumer demand. For instance, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2019 per capita poultry meat consumption in Russia reached 31.7 as compared to 29.5 in 2016. In order to meet this rising meat consumption, the need for increased meat production has raised. According to Eurostat, from 2018 to 2020 there is a slight increase in production by 6.0% in poland Similarly there is incrase 4% and 6% in spaind and Italy from 2018-2019. In 2019, the European Union (EU) produced 13.4 million tonnes of poultry meat. Of the total meat produced, about 70.0% of the production of poultry meat came from just six Member States namely, Poland (16.8 %), the United Kingdom (12.9 %), France (11.4 %), Spain (10.7 %), Germany (10.4 %) and Italy (8.5 %). The meat production in the region is projected to grow further during the forecast period which will, in turn, drive the poultry feed production



Cereals Segment Dominates the Market



Despite the huge variations in feed material prices over the last years, the proportion of feed materials per category remained relatively stable (50% for cereals, 11.5% for co-products of the food, and bioethanol industry). The proportion of oilseed meals has, however, decreased, in particular, due to a trend to further reduce the levels of proteins in feed for farmed animals. cakes and meals account for 26.0%. According to the FEFAC, in 2016, the cereals consumption in industrial feed production amounted to 78.6 million metric ton which increased to 81.6 million metric ton in 2018 which is approximately 50.0% of the total ingredients used. Additionally, Europe also imported the cereals amounting to 21.3 million metric tons in 2019 as compared to 12.8 million metric tons in 2016. Hence, the growing poultry population coupled with intensive production trends will further drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The European poultry feed market is fragmented, with the presence of various participants across several regions. The market studied displays unique characteristics, such as very few large manufacturing companies on the one hand, and on the other hand, a highly unorganized market with several regional players with small market shares. The leading companies are focused on acquiring feed mills and small manufacturing facilities for the expansion of their businesses, in both domestic and international markets. Terrena, Royal Agrifirm Group, Cargill, Incorporated., De Hues, and Danish Agro are few among the leading players in the market.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

