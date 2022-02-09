Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players

Japan, Japan, Thu, 10 Feb 2022 03:20:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- Cancer Diagnostics Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.



Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, the market observed a significant setback in terms of growth. As the COVID-19 cases were rising, the healthcare system had shifted its focus in curbing the disease thereby resulting in the delay of diagnosis and treatment of other chronic conditions like cancer. Thus, a negative impact is expected on the cancer diagnostics market due to the pandemic scenario. However, in the coming years, a significant rise is expected in the diagnostic procedures related to cancer.

An increase in the number of cancer cases and the rise in the geriatric population are the major factors that are attributing to the growth of the cancer diagnostics market, globally. According to the GLOBOCAN, 2020, about 19.3 million new cases of cancer were reported worldwide and this number is expected to reach 30.2 million new cases in the year 2040. Globally, about 1 out 6 deaths are due to cancer, as per the World Health Organization factsheet. Further, about 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries.



As per the World Ageing report 2019, the geriatric population (aged 65 years and above) was reported to be around 702.9 million and this number is expected to increase at 1,548.9 million by the year 2050. Furthermore, increase in the emergence of new technologies like biomarkers and point of care testing, inclination toward advanced less-painful and way more efficient tests from conventional tests, improved healthcare expenditure, growing awareness, and increased government support are the few more factors, which are boosting the growth of the cancer diagnostics market, globally.



However, stringent regulatory framework, lack of universal health coverage, expensive diagnostic procedures, are the few factors restraining the growth of the cancer diagnostics market, globally.



Key Market Trends



Diagnostic Imaging Tests Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Cancer Diagnostics Market



The most commonly used screening test for cancer is diagnostic imaging tests. The different kinds of imaging techniques for cancer detection are Imaging (Radiology) Tests for cancer, CT Scans, MRI, Nuclear Medicine Scans, Ultrasound, Mammograms, X-rays, and Other Radiographic Tests and are considered as the most reliable ones.



However, screening, case identification, and referral in symptomatic cancer diagnosis have all been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the management and follow-up of cancer patients are also affected by the pandemic. For instance, in 2020, the Netherlands Cancer Registry had seen as much as a 40% decline in weekly cancer incidence, and the United Kingdom has experienced a 75% decline in referrals for suspected cancer since the onset of COVID-19​.​



Mammograms are the most widely used tests to diagnose cancers. Mammography is the gold standard technique used to screen breast cancer. Governments and other healthcare organizations around the world are taking initiatives to provide women, between the ages of 50 and 75, access to mammography screening. In June 2019, Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. announced a new breast cancer screening awareness campaign focused on early detection of the disease in the United States. The ‘Aspire to Be Fearless' campaign involves a mobile mammography vehicle which will be traveling throughout the United States to spread Fujifilm's message. The vehicle includes a waiting room, dressing room and the latest breast imaging solutions from Fujifilm.



Furthermore, the development of new technologically advanced products for diagnosis of cancer is also expected to support the market growth. In January 2020, in India, Allengers launched the ACUTOM-32 CT scanner in collaboration with Canon Medical Systems Corporation (CMSC).​ Thus, owing to above factors the segment is expected to show growth in near future.



North America is Anticipated to Observe a Significant Growth in Global Cancer Diagnostics Market



North America is expected to majorly contribute to the Cancer Diagnostics market growth. With the emergence of COVID-19, this region also observed a negative impact on the market studied. According to the Union for International Cancer Controls (UICC), there is a significant decrease in cancer diagnostics rates in the United States during the pandemic. According to its survey analysis, it was found that newly diagnosed metastatic non-small cell lung cancer patient volumes have declined just over 30% from February of 2020 to March 2020. Declines were also observed in colorectal cancer (14% ), acute myeloid leukemia (14%), breast cancer (8.4% ), and ovarian cancer (8.6%). Such instances indicate a decline in the diagnosis rate of cancer during the pandemic era.



The key factors attributing to the market growth are the rising burden of cancer, the development of new products, and the rising awareness of the disease.

Furthermore, as per the data provided by GLOBOCAN, 2020, about 2,281,658 new cases of cancer were report with a 5-year prevalence of about 8,432,938 in the same year. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) has stated that the national spending on cancer care is expected to reach USD 156 billion by 2020.



Also, in January 2020, The American Cancer Society and Pfizer have approved grants totaling more than USD 2.5 million in nine communities focused on reducing racial disparities and helping optimize outcomes for women facing a breast cancer diagnosis. Thus, with these factors the market is expected to flourish in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The cancer diagnostics market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of local and international players. Key players are adopting different growth strategies to enhance their market presence, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, geographical expansions, mergers, and acquisitions. Some of the key players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientifica Inc., Qiagen, and others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

