PetroTal Announces a Record Ten Day Production Level for Well 10H of 10,050 bopd

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - PetroTal Corp. TAL PTAL PTALF ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's well 10H ("10H"), which commenced production on January 30, 2022, has set a new internal daily production record with an average standalone 10 day production level of 10,050 bopd.

Well 10H on Production

Well 10H has produced an average of 10,050 bopd over the last ten days ending February 9, 2022, with the latest reported rate at 10,122 bopd;

The well's final cost was $11.5 million, 17% under budget, and came onstream on schedule and has already paid out over 45% of its total well cost at $90/bbl Brent;

10H represents the longest horizontal well drilled to date in Peru;

With the help of 10H and PetroTal's robust well portfolio, the Company set a new daily record production level of 20,891 bopd on February 1, 2022 surpassing the mark set in mid December 2021 when 9H was brought onstream; and,

With the Company's central processing facility ("CPF-2") fully commissioned, the Company is awaiting final ministry approval expected around February 15, 2022, to be able to operate to its maximum capacity of approximately 24,000 bopd to 26,000 bopd, from current constrained production of around 20,000 bopd.

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented

"We have set additional production records with 10H's early production rates. We are extremely pleased from a technical standpoint at what this could mean for the future performance of PetroTal's drilling inventory and are pleased to deliver a strong start to 2022 for shareholders."

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted TAL PTAL and PTALF oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2020, Petrotal became the second largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

For further information, please see the Company's website at www.petrotal-corp.com, the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com, or below:

Douglas Urch

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Durch@PetroTal-Corp.com

T: (713) 609-9101

Manolo Zuniga

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mzuniga@PetroTal-Corp.com

T: (713) 609-9101

PetroTal Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@PetroTal-Corp.com

Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea

petrotal@celicourt.uk

T : 44 (0) 208 434 2643

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser)

Ritchie Balmer / James Spinney / Robert Collins

T: 44 (0) 207 409 3494

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley / Ashton Clanfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Auctus Advisors LLP (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Wright

T: +44 (0) 7711 627449

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113361