(ASTR) NEWS: Did you Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. - ASTR, HOL Class Action Lawsuit

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. ASTR (NASDAQ: HOL) who purchased Astra common stock between February 2, 2021 and December 29, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than April 10, 2022.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

To join this action, you can go to: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/astraspaceincfkaholicityinc

or [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Astra class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Astra class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

To join this action, you can go to: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/astraspaceincfkaholicityinc

or [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113373