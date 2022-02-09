Anti-rheumatics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Feb 2022 22:48:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- The report predicts the global anti-rheumatics market to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global anti-rheumatics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global anti-rheumatics market to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on anti-rheumatics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on anti-rheumatics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global anti-rheumatics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global anti-rheumatics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, increase in geriatric population and increasing novel therapeutics

• Rising healthcare awareness, increase in disposable income and availability of various treatments for inflammatory arthritides

2) Restraints

• Many side effects associated with therapy and medication

3) Opportunities

• Technological advancement for new drug development and favorable government support



Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global anti-rheumatics market is segmented on the basis of drug class, type, end user, and distribution channel.



The Global Anti-rheumatics Market by Drug Class

• Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatics Drugs (DMARD's)

• Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID's)

• Corticosteroids

• Uric Acid Drugs

• Others



The Global Anti-rheumatics Market by Type

• Prescription-based Drugs

• Over-the-Counter Drugs



The Global Anti-rheumatics Market by End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Healthcare Specialty Process



The Global Anti-rheumatics Market by Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies





Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnsons

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Celegene Corporations

• MedImmune, LLC

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

• Biogen Inc.

• Celltrion Inc.

• Amgen Inc.



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the anti-rheumatics market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the anti-rheumatics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global anti-rheumatics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

