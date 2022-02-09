Verse Network Launches New DApp Testnet on its Layer 2 Sidechain Optimized for DAOs

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - Verse Network, a Layer 2 sidechain optimized for DAOs, launches its first DAO tooling dApps Framework and Clique. 300 community members have signed up for the Testnet Invitation Program and 50 selected users will be able to test both dApps built on Verse.
Verse Network dApp Testnet is Live
A Layer 2 Sidechain Optimized for DAOs
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/113245_44f0dd4364f34bb4_001full.jpg
Framework is a DAO infrastructure platform. It allows users to: create and manage DAOs based on preset or customizable templates, set token properties for your DAO, cross-chain governance, DAO token issuance, and cross-DAO interactions.
Clique enhances member participation and engagement in DAOs through a single platform for everything DAO related whether it be voting, proposals, social posts, analytics, token management, etc.
Users will be able to test the following functions on Framework including:
- DAO token issuance for governance with customizable token properties
- Token distribution to set reserved token proportion and distribution schedule
- DAO configuration to determine preset DAO rules such as minimum holding to vote
For Clique, users will be able to test the following functions including:
- Manage all followed DAOs and asset holdings
- Browse featured or followed DAO's proposals, social posts and ongoing events
- Participate in voting, discussion forums, public profile tracking, etc
Both Framework and Clique will be built on top of Verse's high performing Layer 2 chain, and will reap the benefits of its improved scaling ability and throughput.
About Verse Network
Verse is a censorship resistant, front running resistant, high performance, and interconnected cloud for next gen DAO and DeFi. It enables networks, developers and organizations to decentralize decision making effectively and scale their communities and decentralized applications.
Contact person:
Richard Lee
richard@stp.network
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113245
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.