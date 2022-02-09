Verse Network Launches New DApp Testnet on its Layer 2 Sidechain Optimized for DAOs

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - Verse Network, a Layer 2 sidechain optimized for DAOs, launches its first DAO tooling dApps Framework and Clique. 300 community members have signed up for the Testnet Invitation Program and 50 selected users will be able to test both dApps built on Verse.





Verse Network dApp Testnet is Live

A Layer 2 Sidechain Optimized for DAOs

Framework is a DAO infrastructure platform. It allows users to: create and manage DAOs based on preset or customizable templates, set token properties for your DAO, cross-chain governance, DAO token issuance, and cross-DAO interactions.

Clique enhances member participation and engagement in DAOs through a single platform for everything DAO related whether it be voting, proposals, social posts, analytics, token management, etc.

Users will be able to test the following functions on Framework including:

DAO token issuance for governance with customizable token properties

Token distribution to set reserved token proportion and distribution schedule

DAO configuration to determine preset DAO rules such as minimum holding to vote

For Clique, users will be able to test the following functions including:

Manage all followed DAOs and asset holdings

Browse featured or followed DAO's proposals, social posts and ongoing events

Participate in voting, discussion forums, public profile tracking, etc

Both Framework and Clique will be built on top of Verse's high performing Layer 2 chain, and will reap the benefits of its improved scaling ability and throughput.

About Verse Network

Verse is a censorship resistant, front running resistant, high performance, and interconnected cloud for next gen DAO and DeFi. It enables networks, developers and organizations to decentralize decision making effectively and scale their communities and decentralized applications.

