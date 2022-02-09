Gatos Silver Shareholder Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Gatos Silver To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") GATO.
If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Gatos Silver stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/GATO.
There is no cost or obligation to you.
Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.
On January 25, 2022, Gatos Silver provided a resource and reserve update for the Los Gatos Joint Venture, which included a detailed reconciliation of recent production performance. Stating, "the Company concluded that there were errors in the technical report entitled "Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico" with an effective date of July 1, 2020 (the '2020 Technical Report'), as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model." On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of CLG's mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion."
On this news, Gatos Silver stock was down 68.89% in intra-day trading on by the market close on January 26, 2022.
