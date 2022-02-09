S2 Minerals Announces Resignation of Director

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - S2 Minerals Inc. STWO announces that Mr. Bruce Rosenberg has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately, so that he may focus his efforts on other professional duties. Mr Rosenberg will continue to consult with S2 on company matters in the capacity of an advisor.

The S2 Board would like to extend its gratitude to Bruce for his invaluable service during his tenure as Director. Patrick Sheridan, Chairman, commented, "We very much look forward to continue working with Bruce in respect to S2's future activities."

About S2 Minerals Inc.

S2 Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company and holds the Sandy Lake project in Ontario. The Sandy Lake project comprises approximately 167,000 acres of contiguous mineral claims in the Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt, located approximately 140 miles north of Red Lake, Ontario. S2 expects to add new Canadian-focused exploration stage projects to its portfolio.

For further information please contact:

Dan Noone

CEO

+1.416.628.5904

Email: info@s2minerals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the listing of the Common Shares on the CSE. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113352